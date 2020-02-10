Pizza Hut's Mozzarella Poppers Pizza Takes America's Love Of Crust To The Next Level

The Mozzarella Poppers Pizza – Pizza Hut's cheesiest innovation to-date – includes 16 crispy mozzarella-stuffed squares baked to perfection with a mix of garlic, onion, parmesan, Italian seasonings, parsley, basil, oregano and of course, mozzarella cheese around the crust and comes with two sides of classic marinara sauce for dipping, giving cheese-and pizza-lovers the option to pop back and forth between their favorite app and their favorite 'za.

"Mozzarella Poppers Pizza will be the first of many new craveable pizzas you can only get at Pizza Hut," said David Graves, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut. "From the original Stuffed Crust to our classic Ultimate Cheesy Crust, Pizza Hut has always led the category in innovation. Mozzarella Poppers Pizza is no exception. By putting one of America's favorite appetizers, the mozzarella stick, on the pizza, the team has created another craveable crust you can only get at Pizza Hut."



"I know what you're thinking: they put mozzarella bites ON a pizza?" said George Felix, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. "It's true, and that's why you have to try this pizza + app for yourself before it's gone. It's your world…we're just making pizza in it."

While your heart is racing with the thought of more cheese, Pizza Hut is also bringing back the much-anticipated Heart-Shaped Pizza, just in time for Valentine's Day. Now through February 16, customers can give the ultimate Valentine's Day gift of a Large Heart-Shaped Pizza either on its own or bundled with a HERSHEY'S® Triple Chocolate Brownie or Ultimate HERSHEY'S® Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Both the Mozzarella Poppers Pizza and Heart-Shaped Pizza are available now for a limited time for delivery, carryout or dine-in at Pizza Hut locations across the country. Product availability, prices, participation, delivery areas and charges and minimum purchase required for delivery may vary.

