The brand's bold expansion of pizza-inspired crackers delivers a slice of innovation with two new varieties, bringing authentic Italian-inspired flavors to its cheesy, crunchy snack lineup

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Order up! Cheez-It® is bringing the pizzeria right to your pantry with the introduction of two new pizza-inspired flavors: Cheez-It Snap'd Extra Crunchy Margherita Pizza and Cheez-It Duoz Pesto + Mozzarella. Designed for both flavor chasers and pizza enthusiasts, these crave-worthy creations are the ultimate snack for those who Want It. Knead It. Cheez-It®.

PIZZA LOVERS, REJOICE! CHEEZ-IT® FIRES UP NEW PIZZA-INSPIRED FLAVORS

"Cheez-It is always looking for new ways to deliver bold, cheesy flavors that our fans love, and with these latest additions to our pizza-inspired lineup, we're bringing the irresistible taste of pizza to every bite," said Cara Tragseiler, Senior Brand Director for Cheez-It. "From the sweet, savory burst of Cheez-It Snap'd Extra Crunchy Margherita Pizza to the vibrant, creamy blend of Cheez-It Duoz Pesto + Mozzarella, these two new snacks are a must-have for anyone who dreams of pizza perfection in snackable form."

Each crunchy, flavorful bite of these pizza-inspired Cheez-It crackers delivers a satisfyingly bold snacking experience that will have your tastebuds saying, "that's amore!" The crackers are available in two varieties:

Cheez-It Snap'd Extra Crunchy Margherita Pizza: Enjoy the baked, not fried, made with 100% real cheese taste of Cheez-It Snap'd, now with an irresistible extra crunch! Coated in margherita pizza seasoning, every bite delivers a burst of flavor featuring the sweetness of tangy tomato, bright notes of basil and olive oil, and the creaminess of mozzarella. Each chip offers a perfectly crispy, toasty texture that captures the essence of biting into a classic thin crust margherita pizza.

Enjoy the baked, not fried, made with 100% real cheese taste of Snap'd, now with an irresistible extra crunch! Coated in margherita pizza seasoning, every bite delivers a burst of flavor featuring the sweetness of tangy tomato, bright notes of basil and olive oil, and the creaminess of mozzarella. Each chip offers a perfectly crispy, toasty texture that captures the essence of biting into a classic thin crust margherita pizza. Cheez-It Duoz Pesto + Mozzarella: Indulge in the newest combination of Cheez-It Pesto & Mozzarella Duoz. The pesto cracker introduces a lively blend of green herbs, olive oil and savory Italian cheeses, balanced with a hint of garlic. The mozzarella cracker is creamy and mild, perfectly complementing the pesto, packing a harmonious bite bursting with Italian-inspired flavor.

Starting today, fans can shop the new flavor drop and be among the first to grab a slice of the action at cheezit.com. And for one day only, on National Pizza Day (February 9), fans can score 20% off their bundle plus free shipping with code PIZZA20 at checkout!

Both new Cheez-It pizza-inspired crackers will be fully available nationwide by March 2025. We know you Want It. Need It. Cheez-It®. all the time, so be sure to follow @CheezIt on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for more details on the latest fun and food news.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

Contact:

Kellanova Media Hotline

(269) 961-3799

[email protected]

Weber Shandwick

Lisa VanCleave

(309) 582-6709

[email protected]

SOURCE Kellanova