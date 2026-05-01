PJM Board Names David E. Mills as PJM President and CEO

Mills becomes fifth permanent CEO to oversee the nation's largest electric grid

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PJM Board of Managers announced today that it has appointed David E. Mills to serve as PJM Interconnection's fifth permanent president and CEO effective May 1, 2026.

Mills has served on the PJM Board of Managers since 2021 and as chair of the PJM Board since May 2025. He has also served as Interim President and CEO of PJM since January 2026.

David E. Mills, PJM President and CEO

"We have selected David to lead PJM into the future, build on the progress we are making to address current challenges, and continue the organization's evolution," said Matt Nelson, head of the CEO search committee and chair of the PJM Board's Human Resources Committee. "The Board has asked David to take on this role based on his demonstrated leadership and expertise, particularly as PJM works to enhance our engagement with members and policymakers in this rapidly changing landscape."

Mills has a proven track record of strategic leadership in the power and natural gas industries as both an executive and consultant. He is the former senior vice president of policy and energy supply with Puget Sound Energy, where he also served as chief strategy officer. Mills previously worked for the U.S. Department of Energy's Bonneville Power Administration (BPA). Mills is a veteran of the United States Navy, serving as a helicopter aircrewman and rescue swimmer from 1975 to 1979.

"I truly appreciate the trust the Board and PJM staff have put in me to lead this organization as we navigate the unprecedented supply and demand challenges our region and country face," said Mills. "Reliability remains our absolute north star, and I'm hopeful that by working together with our members and state and federal officials, we will meet this critical moment."

Mills holds a Bachelor of Science in economics from Portland State University and is certified by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

With this transition, Mills is resigning from his seat on the Board as a voting member and as the Board chair, effective at the end of the day on April 30, but will continue to serve on the Board as a non-voting member of the Board by virtue of his office as President and CEO. Board member Paula Conboy was elected by the Board on April 29 as chair-elect, and she ascends to the chair until the election of a chair at the Annual Meeting of the PJM Board on May 15.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 67 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes 88,417 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $5 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

SOURCE PJM Interconnection