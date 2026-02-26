PKF Investment Banking Announces the Promotion of Alberto Sinesi to Partner

Organization Expands Senior Leadership Team and Launches Strategic Hiring Initiative across its growing M&A advisory platform

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF Investment Banking, an affiliate and subsidiary of PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, announced the promotion of Alberto Sinesi to Partner, recognizing his significant contributions to the Firm's growth in the middle market.

Alberto Sinesi, Partner

Sinesi brings more than 15 years of experience in investment banking, M&A and corporate development. He has advised public and private clients on domestic and cross-border buy-side and sell-side transactions across sectors including business services, industrials, manufacturing, consumer products, e-commerce, food and beverage and retail in North America and Europe. He has also provided valuation and transaction opinion services to global asset managers, including private equity firms, private credit funds, investment banks, hedge funds and business development companies.

"Alberto's promotion reflects his deep expertise, strong leadership and commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients," said Robert Murphy, Partner at PKF Investment Banking. "His ability to manage complex transactions across industries and geographies has been instrumental to our success."

As part of its continued growth strategy, PKF Investment Banking is expanding its M&A advisory team and is recruiting for Managing Director, Vice President and Analyst/Associate roles. These positions will support middle-market, family- and founder-owned companies with revenues between $15 million and $350 million.

Managing Director: A senior role offering significant autonomy for an investment banker with 15+ years of middle-market M&A experience, a strong track record in transaction origination and execution and an established business network. Series 63, 79 and 24 licenses are required. Locations include the New York Tri-State area, Boston area and Southeast Florida.

Vice President: This role supports pitching and executing middle-market sell-side and buy-side M&A transactions across industries. Candidates should have 6+ years of M&A advisory experience serving privately owned companies, strong financial modeling skills and Series 63 and 79 licenses. This position is based in the New York Tri-State area.

Analyst/Associate: This position supports deal execution and client deliverables while developing core investment banking skills in financial modeling, industry research and due diligence. Candidates should have 2+ years of investment banking experience, Series 63 and 79 licenses and strong analytical skills. This position is based in the New York Tri-State area.

All positions offer competitive salaries, a comprehensive benefits package to eligible employees and the opportunity to work within an entrepreneurial platform supported by a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm. For more information about these positions or to apply, please visit: www.pkfod.com/careers.

About PKF Investment Banking

PKF O'Connor Davies Capital LLC (DBA PKF Investment Banking) is a subsidiary and investment banking affiliate of PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC. Whether a business owner is ready to sell the company or seeking growth through acquisition, our investment banking team is committed and credentialed to help owners achieve their objectives. PKF Investment Banking provides guidance through every step of the process and brings the expertise to enhance certainty to close – while always staying focused on maximizing the value derived from the transaction.

With deep expertise in and a dedicated focus on the lower middle market, the PKF Investment Banking team has completed over 300 M&A engagements in North America and abroad throughout their careers. The firm has extensive experience partnering with business owners across a broad range of industries, encompassing business and professional services, consumer and food & beverage, distribution, diversified industrials and software/IT services among others. For more information, visit www.pkfib.com.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE PKF, O'Connor Davies, LLP