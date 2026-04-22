PKF Investment Banking Closes Sale of Armistead Mechanical, Inc. to PremiStar, LLC

The transaction further highlights PKF Investment Banking's strong track record in advising business owners in the HVAC and mechanical contracting sectors

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF Investment Banking, the investment banking affiliate and subsidiary of PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, announced today the successful close of the sale of Armistead Mechanical, Inc. ("Armistead Mechanical" or the "Company") to PremiStar, LLC, ("PremiStar") a portfolio company of private equity firm Partners Group USA Corporation.

"This transaction illustrates the strategic value that can be created through a comprehensive and thoughtfully managed process," said Alberto Sinesi, Partner at PKF Investment Banking. "Our team was honored to work with the shareholders and management of Armistead Mechanical to find the strongest strategic fit in PremiStar, whose commitment to preserving Armistead Mechanical's legacy while supporting its future growth made them the ideal partner for this transaction."

Founded in 1917, Armistead Mechanical provides mechanical construction and contracting services to industrial and commercial clients throughout the New Jersey/New York area. With offices in Waldwick, NJ and Newburgh, NY, the Company specializes in industrial and process piping, fabrication and installation, plumbing, HVAC design and installation, temperature controls and preventive maintenance services for projects of all sizes.

PremiStar, formerly Reedy Industries, operates 61 commercial HVAC, building automation and plumbing branches across 18 states. With over 3,000 employees, PremiStar supports owners and managers of critical facilities in the commercial, municipal, educational and industrial markets by helping them create healthier, more cost-effective and more energy-efficient environments.

"The PKF Investment Banking team provided invaluable guidance throughout our entire engagement and their collaboration proved indispensable to the ultimate success of this transaction," said Kevin Armistead, Chief Executive Officer and President of Armistead Mechanical. "We are excited to partner with PremiStar and continue to foster Armistead Mechanical's long-term growth. This partnership brings together complementary strengths, expands our market reach and positions us to deliver enhanced value to our customers and employee base."

About PKF Investment Banking

PKF O'Connor Davies Capital LLC (DBA PKF Investment Banking) is a subsidiary and investment banking affiliate of PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC. Whether a business owner is ready to sell the company or seeking growth through acquisition, our investment banking team is committed and credentialed to help owners achieve their objectives. PKF Investment Banking provides guidance through every step of the process and brings the expertise to enhance certainty to close – while always staying focused on maximizing the value derived from the transaction.

With deep expertise in and a dedicated focus on the lower middle market, the PKF Investment Banking team has completed over 350 M&A engagements in North America and abroad throughout their careers. The firm has extensive experience partnering with business owners across a broad range of industries, encompassing business and professional services, consumer and food & beverage, distribution, diversified industrials and software/IT services among others. For more information, visit www.pkfib.com .

Securities-related transactions are processed through an unaffiliated broker-dealer, Burch & Company, Inc.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE PKF, O'Connor Davies, LLP