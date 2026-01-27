PKF Investment Banking Closes Sale of Residential Property Management Company

The transaction demonstrates PKF Investment Banking's expertise in identifying strategic buyers that will pay a premium value

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF Investment Banking, the investment banking affiliate and subsidiary of PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, announced today that it represented a property management company (the "Company") in the sale of its business to one of the largest integrated platforms providing property management and residential services to Homeowners Associations in the U.S. The acquiring company is backed by a leading middle-market private equity firm.

The Company provides comprehensive real estate management services to residential buildings in a major U.S. city and has a long-standing reputation for superior service.

"We're delighted to have acted as the exclusive financial advisors to the shareholders of the Company on this transaction," said Robert Murphy, Partner at PKF Investment Banking. "Our team excelled in running a highly successful, limited marketing process, completing the transaction in five months with a consolidating strategic acquirer our client was not previously aware of."

The residential property management sector continues to see active consolidation as private equity-backed platforms and industry leaders pursue acquisitions of high-quality regional operators to expand their geographic reach and service capabilities. This environment has created significant opportunities for well-positioned companies with experienced M&A advisors who can navigate the landscape and identify optimal partners.

PKF Investment Banking's success in this transaction reflects the firm's commitment to understanding each client's unique objectives and tailoring the process accordingly. By leveraging deep sector knowledge and an extensive network of qualified buyers, the Firm created competitive interest that delivered premium value while ensuring the Company found a buyer aligned with its long-term vision for growth and client service excellence.

About PKF Investment Banking

PKF O'Connor Davies Capital LLC (DBA PKF Investment Banking) is a subsidiary and investment banking affiliate of PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC. Whether a business owner is ready to sell the company or seeking growth through acquisition, our investment banking team is committed and credentialed to help owners achieve their objectives. PKF Investment Banking provides guidance through every step of the process and brings the expertise to enhance certainty to close – while always staying focused on maximizing the value derived from the transaction.

With deep expertise in and a dedicated focus on the lower middle market, the PKF Investment Banking team has completed over 300 M&A engagements in North America and abroad throughout their careers. The firm has extensive experience partnering with business owners across a broad range of industries, encompassing business and professional services, consumer and food & beverage, distribution, diversified industrials and software/IT services among others. For more information, visit www.pkfib.com.

Securities-related transactions are processed through an unaffiliated broker-dealer, Burch & Company, Inc.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE PKF O’Connor Davies