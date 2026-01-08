PKF O'Connor Davies Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Drive Strategic Growth

Michael Hayes Appointed Chief Revenue Officer, Peter Garrambone Joins as Managing Director

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced two significant leadership appointments as part of its ongoing organizational evolution to support continued growth and expansion.

Michael Hayes has been named Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this new role, Hayes will oversee all revenue-generating initiatives, aligning business development strategies with client needs and market opportunities to accelerate growth across the Firm's service lines. He also will remain in his current role as Financial Services Leader.

Joining PKF O'Connor Davies as Managing Director of M&A, Peter Garrambone brings extensive experience in corporate development and mergers and acquisitions. Throughout his career, he has executed complex M&A transactions and strategic investments for global consulting and advisory firms, including ZS Associates and AlixPartners. In his new role, Garrambone will leverage this background to guide the Firm's strategic expansion efforts, identify high-value growth opportunities and support the integration of new firms into the organization.

These appointments strengthen PKF O'Connor Davies' ongoing growth strategy and reinforce the Firm's commitment to delivering exceptional client service. With deeper leadership alignment and a unified, one-firm approach, the Firm continues to advance toward its goal of achieving $1B+ in annual revenue.

To support these priorities, the Firm is ensuring continuity across critical leadership roles. Ronald DeSoiza will continue to serve as one of the Firm's senior leaders as Chief Growth Officer, focusing on future M&A and broader growth opportunities. Dawn Perri, Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer, will continue to lead People and Culture and play a key role in advancing the Firm's strategic growth and strengthening its position as an employer of choice.

"These leadership appointments, along with the continued contributions of our senior leaders, underscore our commitment to building a structure that supports sustainable growth and delivers exceptional value to our clients," said Kevin J. Keane, Chief Executive Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies.

