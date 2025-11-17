PKF O'Connor Davies Launches Team Member-Driven Vision, Mission and Values Framework

Team Member Survey Shapes New Cultural Foundation for the Next Chapter of Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced the launch of its updated Vision, Mission and Values framework, marking a defining moment in the organization's evolution. Developed through extensive input from team members across all levels, the framework captures the organization's long-standing commitment to people-centered operations and client service excellence.

"This is our foundation for the future," said Kevin J. Keane, Chief Executive Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "It reflects the strength of our people and the principles that have guided us for generations. With this shared vision, we're ready to keep pushing forward — growing, innovating and delivering exceptional value to our clients and communities."

The organization's core values were developed through a comprehensive team member survey that gathered perspectives from every corner of the organization. The seven values — Professionalism, Accountability, Reliability, Teamwork, Nimbleness, Ethics and Relationship-focused — define the organization's "operating system" for how team members lead, learn and collaborate.

"Our updated cultural framework captures the best of who we are and the potential of who we're becoming," said Kathleen O'Toole, Chief Marketing Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "It's a commitment to stay true to our values while empowering every team member to lead with purpose and make a difference every day."

A key aspect of the new framework is its focus on digital agility and innovation. The "Nimbleness" value highlights PKF O'Connor Davies' dedication to embracing change, leveraging technology and continuously finding smarter, more forward-thinking ways to serve clients in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

"Our people are the north star for how we operate and evolve," added Dawn V. Perri, Chief Human Resources Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "The vision, mission and values our team helped create reflect our collective commitment to excellence and innovation in all we do."

