PKF O'Connor Davies Earns Multiple "Best Places to Work" Honors Across the Tri-State Area

Organization recognized by three prestigious publications for outstanding workplace culture and team member satisfaction.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, today announced it has been recognized as a top workplace by three prestigious publications across the Tri-State area. The Firm has been named to Crain's New York Business' 2025 Best Places to Work in NYC, New Jersey Business Magazine's (NJBIZ) New Jersey's Best Places to Work for 2025, Hearst Connecticut Media Group's 2025 Southern Connecticut Top Workplaces. The awards are based on comprehensive team member surveys that measure various aspects of the workplace experience.

"These accolades reflect our core belief that investing in our people creates the foundation for lasting excellence," said Kevin J. Keane, Chief Executive Officer of PKF O'Connor Davies. "We're proud to foster an environment where our professionals build meaningful careers while delivering exceptional service to our clients."

Each publication's awards program utilizes rigorous evaluation processes that include assessments of workplace policies, benefits packages, professional development opportunities, leadership effectiveness, company culture and overall job satisfaction. The consistent recognition across multiple states demonstrates PKF O'Connor Davies' ability to maintain high standards of team member satisfaction throughout its diverse geographic presence.

"Receiving recognition from three distinct publications across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut is truly humbling and reflects our unwavering commitment to our most valuable asset – our people," said Dawn Perri, Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "These awards underscore PKF O'Connor Davies' dedication to fostering an exceptional workplace culture that prioritizes engagement, professional development and work-life balance."

The awards ceremonies for these recognitions took place throughout the month of September.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE PKF O’Connor Davies