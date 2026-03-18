PKF O'Connor Davies Named a 2026 'Best Company to Work for in New York'

Organization recognized among top workplaces for third consecutive year

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the 2026 "Best Companies to Work for in New York" by the New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, Best Companies Group, BridgeTower Media and Rochester Business Journal.

"This recognition reflects our continued commitment to investing in our people and fostering a strong, collaborative and positive work environment," said Jason Giordano, Co-Partner-in-Charge of PKF O'Connor Davies' Hudson Valley Offices. "We are proud of the culture we've built, which supports our team members' professional growth and our ability to provide unparalleled client service. This award would not have been possible without our team members, and we thank each one of them for their hard work and dedication."

"Best Companies to Work for in New York" entails a rigorous evaluation process, examining each company's practices, programs and benefits and surveying its team members for their perspectives. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings, which are evaluated based on workplace policies, practices, demographics and a survey regarding team member experience.

"We are honored to once again be recognized for our unwavering commitment to our team members," said Jim Szumlaski, Co-Partner-in-Charge of PKF O'Connor Davies' Hudson Valley Offices. "This acknowledgment as a 'Best Company to Work For' reinforces our devotion to cultivating an exceptional workplace culture focused on professional development and work-life balance."

This is the third consecutive year that PKF O'Connor Davies has earned this recognition. The award ceremony will be held on April 21, 2026 in Albany, NY. PKF O'Connor Davies has also been named a 2025 Best Place to Work in Westchester by 914INC, Crain's New York Business' 2025 Best Places to Work in NYC, New Jersey Business Magazine's (NJBIZ) Best Places to Work for 2025 and Hearst Connecticut Media Group's 2025 Southern Connecticut Top Workplaces.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE PKF, O'Connor Davies, LLP