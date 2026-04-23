PKF O'Connor Davies Rises to #8 in Vault's 2027 "Best Accounting Firms," Continuing Upward Momentum

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced it has been ranked #8 overall in Vault's 2027 "Best Accounting Firms" rankings, advancing from its #9 spot in 2026 and further improving its position as a top 10 accounting firm nationwide.

The 2027 Vault Best Accounting Firms rankings are based on surveys of accounting professionals who evaluate companies on multiple criteria, including culture, satisfaction, compensation, work/life balance, business outlook and training opportunities.

"This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace where our professionals can thrive and grow alongside our business," said Kevin J. Keane, Chief Executive Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Our steadfast focus on culture, professional development and team member satisfaction continues to yield strong results and set us apart in the industry."

PKF O'Connor Davies achieved recognition across multiple categories, earning 12 top-five Quality of Life rankings and coming in at #1 in Formal Training and #2 in Client Interaction, Informal Training, Promotion Policies, Hours and Business Outlook. The organization also ranked in the top five in the following categories: Relationships with Supervisors, Hiring Process, Culture, Satisfaction, Firm Leadership and Work/Life Balance.

The organization also improved its rankings across all four Inclusion categories, reaching #3 in Overall Inclusion, Best Firms for People of Color, Best Firms for LGBTQ+ Individuals and Best Firms for Women. It also improved its Prestige ranking to #21 from #23 in 2026.

"This recognition reflects our continued investment in our people and our culture," said Dawn V. Perri, Chief Human Resources Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "We are focused on creating an environment where our team members feel supported and positioned to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

PKF O'Connor Davies was also recently recognized as a 2026 "Best Company to Work for in New York" by the New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, Best Companies Group, BridgeTower Media and Rochester Business Journal and as one of "America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms of 2026" by USA Today and Statista.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE PKF, O'Connor Davies, LLP