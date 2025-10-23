PKF O'Connor Davies Ranked as Vault's #1 Internship Program for 2026

Organization earns top spot out of 150 programs for third consecutive year

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, is proud to announce it has been named as the nation's top internship on Vault's 2026 Top Internships Rankings list. In a survey of more than 17,000 interns across the country, PKF O'Connor Davies ranked #1 in Quality of Life, Inclusion, Compensation, Career Development and Full-Time Employment Prospects, among several other categories. This recognition marks the organization's third consecutive year earning the top overall ranking.

"We're honored to receive this recognition for the third consecutive year," said Kevin J. Keane, Chief Executive Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "It reflects our unwavering commitment to developing emerging talent and our belief that when we create meaningful opportunities for young professionals, we're investing in the future of our industry."

PKF O'Connor Davies achieved outstanding results across all categories, improving on its 2025 rankings in several areas. Most notably, the organization rose seven spots in the Networking Opportunities category to the #2 ranking. Additionally, the firm ranked #5 in Vault's newest survey category, Culture of Acceptance.

"Our internship program is designed to give every participant the opportunity to grow, contribute and feel valued," said Dawn Perri, Chief Human Resources Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Being ranked #1 again by Vault underscores our belief that investing in our team members — their learning, inclusion and future career success — is what truly sets us apart. This honor also highlights the dedication of our Campus Recruiting team, who continue to attract and support top emerging talent."

Vault surveyed thousands of current and former interns about their internship programs to develop this list. To determine an overall score for each program, the ratings were assigned relative weights based on what interns expressed as the most valuable qualities of an internship. The overall scores were calculated using the following weighted formula: 30 percent career development, 20 percent employment prospects, 20 percent quality of life, 20 percent compensation, 5 percent diversity and 5 percent interview process.

For more details on PKF O'Connor Davies' internship program, visit https://www.pkfod.com/careers/internships/.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

