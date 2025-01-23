PKF O'Connor Davies Releases 2025 Long Island Economic Survey Results

Milestone report marks 30 years of insights and analysis benefitting regional businesses

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, announced the results of its Long Island Economic Survey – Outlook 2025. Now in its 30th year, the annual report details business leaders' perspectives on the state of business in New York and the issues impacting the region's economy. Leaders are also asked to share their outlook on the coming year and the emerging trends most likely to affect their businesses.

"For 30 years, we've proudly provided our clients and the greater Long Island business community with valuable insights and analysis to benchmark their operations and plan for the year ahead," said Jeffrey S. Davoli, Co-Partner-in-Charge of PKF O'Connor Davies' Hauppauge office. "Amid countless economic, political and social shifts, it's crucial for businesses and their leaders to understand and be prepared to adapt to these changing dynamics."

The results of this year's survey reflect leaders' plans to enhance their businesses as well as their views on emerging workplace issues, including rising operating costs, workforce quality, and recruitment and retention. In addition, the report outlines respondents' perceptions of the impact of artificial intelligence and the recent election cycle on business operations.

"Since 1995, our clients have turned to the Long Island Economic Survey for a holistic view of the market and the issues impacting business productivity, profitability and growth," said Joseph C. Ferreira, Co-Partner-in-Charge of PKF O'Connor Davies' Hauppauge office. "Our three decades of reports highlight our commitment to serving as a trusted resource in delivering greater value to our clients, colleagues and community."

PKF O'Connor Davies published the survey in partnership with the Siena College Research Institute (SCRI), a recognized expert in capturing individuals' viewpoints on business, economic, political, voting, social, academic and historical issues. The results of this year's survey were presented and discussed at an event held on January 23, 2025, at the Crest Hollow Country Club. To download the Long Island Economic Survey Results – Outlook 2025, visit https://www.pkfod.com/outlook-2025-long-island-economic-survey-results/.

