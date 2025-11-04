PKF O'Connor Davies Releases 21st Annual Architectural and Engineering Studies Highlighting Key Industry Trends

Benchmarking studies provide essential performance metrics and emerging AI trends to help A&E firms navigate evolving market conditions

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced the release of its 21st annual Architectural and Engineering Studies, which includes multi-year trends and insights based on a survey of industry participants. The two studies provide architecture and engineering (A&E) firms with essential benchmarking data and strategic guidance to support informed business decisions in an increasingly complex marketplace.

The studies provide comparative data across a range of key performance indicators – including utilization rates, billing multiples, overhead expenses and balance sheet metrics – while introducing new trends on artificial intelligence (AI) adoption within the A&E industry. This year's data notes that despite a slight decline in profit levels in 2024, the average firm continues to achieve double-digit profitability. Additionally, compensation levels are returning to historical averages following several years of above-average growth.

"We extend our sincere thanks to all who participated in this year's studies," said David M. Sullivan, Jr., Partner and Leader of the Architecture & Engineering Practice at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Your insights provide a clear view of the challenges and opportunities shaping the industry today. We value the trusted relationships we've built with clients and industry experts and remain committed to helping firms strengthen performance and plan confidently for the future."

Backed by decades of industry expertise, PKF O'Connor Davies' dedicated A&E team delivers specialized advisory, tax and assurance services tailored to the unique challenges of the A&E industry. The firm's professionals help clients optimize performance, manage growth and navigate an evolving business landscape with confidence.

Access PKF O'Connor Davies' 21st Annual Architectural and Engineering Studies online. Professionals can also subscribe to the firm's Architecture & Engineering e-newsletter at pkfod.com for the latest industry insights, events and resources for A&E firms.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE PKF O’Connor Davies