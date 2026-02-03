PKF O'Connor Davies Welcomes Dave Hollander as Partner

Tax Leader Joins Organization's Private Client Services and Transaction Advisory Services Practices

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced that Dave Hollander has joined the organization as a Partner. Hollander will work within the Private Client Services and Transaction Advisory Services practices, serving clients that are growing, restructuring or preparing for a transition. He will be based in the Firm's Bethesda, Maryland office.

Hollander brings more than two decades of experience delivering comprehensive tax compliance, planning and advisory services to clients across multiple industries. He has deep expertise leading compliance and planning engagements for multi-state partnerships and S corporations, with a particular emphasis on transactional and structuring matters. Hollander joins PKF O'Connor Davies from a professional services firm, where he served as Partner, providing advisory services to pass-through entities, private equity-backed businesses and closely held companies. His background also includes senior leadership roles at large national and regional accounting firms, where he managed teams servicing clients in real estate, government contracting, technology and professional services.

"Dave brings a combination of technical depth and practical judgment that clients rely on during high-stakes transactions," said Jonathan Moore, Managing Partner of Client Services at PKF O'Connor Davies. "His experience designing forward-looking tax strategies helps strengthen our ability to support growing, complex organizations across the mid-Atlantic and nationally."

Throughout his career, Hollander has played a key role in business development and cross-functional collaboration, delivering strategic insights and guiding businesses through critical junctures. He has also been instrumental in mentoring colleagues and implementing process improvements to enhance engagement efficiency. Hollander earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Baruch College and is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

