PKGD Group Launches Media Division as Brand Films Rival Network TV Reach

HOLLAND, Mich., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKGD Group, the industry's leading curator of additive-free, producer-owned agave spirits, announced a significant expansion of its marketing ecosystem with the launch of its own media division. This major investment in PKGD Films, PKGD TV, and PKGD Magazine represents an evolution of the company's core business, adding a broadcast-level media engine to its existing importation and brand-building operations.

PKGD Films crew captures video of the authentic production process of Raicilla near Mascota, Jalisco, Mexico. This documentary film has generated over 600,000 Views on YouTube in its first month online.

The expansion follows a record-breaking 2025, where PKGD's new media arm generated over 66.8 million total views and drove a 1,700% increase in portfolio reach. Notably, this entire content ecosystem is built and operated 100% in Mexico, produced by an all-Mexican team of filmmakers and creatives at Grupo de PKGD's headquarters in Leon, Guanajuato.

"This is not a pivot; it is a massive acceleration of our mission," said Shawn Miller, Chief Right Brain at PKGD Group. "In 2024, we made a strategic decision to stop renting attention and start owning it. We built a studio in Leon and invested in local talent to tell the authentic stories of our producer partners. The result is that we have transformed our marketing from a support function into a dominant media network that now rivals major television broadcasts in reach."

Key 2025 Performance Highlights:

130% Sales Increase vs. Industry Decline: PKGD's portfolio grew sales by 130% in 2025, defying a contracting luxury spirits market where the $100+ tier saw an 8.5% decline. This triple-digit growth confirms that the media strategy is directly converting viewers into consumers, dramatically outperforming the flat to single-digit growth seen in the wider Tequila category.

The "YouTube Flip": G4 Tequila, the group's flagship brand, saw YouTube viewership explode from 14,000 in 2024 to over 16.5 million in 2025 (+117,800%), proving that spirits consumers are actively seeking long-form educational content and transparency.

Made in Mexico, Watched Globally: Every frame of content is produced in-house by Grupo de PKGD in Leon, ensuring the narrative remains rooted in the culture and land where the spirits are made.

Documentary-Driven Demand: The release of the documentary Confessions of an Atheist for the El Ateo brand drove a 20x increase in monthly views (from 48k to 991k) in Q4 alone.

Category Creation: Raicilla, a historically niche agave spirit, generated over 3 million views in 2025, demonstrating PKGD Films' ability to manufacture mass-market demand for emerging categories.

"By keeping our production 100% in Mexico, we maintain a level of authenticity that foreign agencies simply cannot replicate," added Juan Pablo Elloriaga, Creative Director at PKGD. "We are capturing the soul of these spirits because we live where they are made. This investment allows us to bypass traditional gatekeepers and deliver our message directly to millions of consumers."

About PKGD Group

PKGD Group is a modern spirits house dedicated to the curation and incubation of authentic, transparently-made, producer-owned agave spirits. With a portfolio that includes G4 Tequila, El Ateo, El Viejito, and Arriesgado, plus a curated selection of Mezcals and Raicillas, PKGD prioritizes producer-owned brands, sustainability, and radical transparency. Through its new media arm, PKGD Films—operated entirely out of Leon, Guanajuato—the company produces cinema-quality documentaries that connect consumers directly to the families and traditions behind the bottle.

Media Contact:

Shawn M. Miller

Chief Right Brain

[email protected]

www.PKGDgroup.com

SOURCE PKGD Group