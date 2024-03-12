Placemakr Announces Its Latest Hospitality Living Property in Washington DC, Placemakr NoMa

Placemakr NoMa, an apartment hotel, will provide a blended experience of home in hospitality for short-term and extended-stay travelers in the NoMa neighborhood

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Placemakr , a flexible-use hospitality and multifamily operator, today announced the launch of its newest hospitality living property in Washington DC, Placemakr NoMa. The property, opening just ahead of the 2024 cherry blossom season, will leverage the brand's signature offering by blending the amenities of home and hospitality within a single building. Placemakr is partnering with MMg Development to bring this apartment hotel to life in the NoMa neighborhood.

Placemakr NoMa is a 62-unit, 6-story apartment building located steps from some of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Washington, DC, including Shaw, NoMa, Union Market, and Bloomingdale. The property is within walking distance of the NoMA metro station on the Red Line, dozens of restaurants, and a grocery store. The vacation units feature fully furnished apartments, chef-ready kitchens, free high-speed wifi, individual washer-dryers, stainless steel appliances, a fitness room, and more. The property will have 24/7 onsite staff and will be open for bookings in March for short-term and extended-stay guests.

"As we launch Placemakr NoMa, we're excited to continue our march toward a world where hospitality, home, and technology blend seamlessly. Our commitment to providing a digitally-led experience reflects our dedication to innovation and guest satisfaction," said Jason Fudin, CEO of Placemakr. "With Placemakr NoMa, we're offering yet another space for travelers to experience a smarter way to stay when visiting Washington, DC."

Book your stay at Placemakr NoMa starting this month at placemakr.com.

About Placemakr

Placemakr is a flexible-use property management company and commercial real estate investor that transforms multifamily properties into a unique blend of apartment living and hotel stays. Placemakr's innovative tech-enabled platform provides an unmatched experience for its guests and residents, combining the advantages of apartment living with the services and reliability of a hotel, all within a single building. Placemakr's thoughtfully curated spaces in carefully selected neighborhoods offer guests and residents the flexibility to stay for a night, a year, or any duration in between.

