Placemakr Unveils Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology at Marymount Ballston Property

Arlington's Ballston neighborhood will have access to the convenience and ease of Amazon's Just Walk Out technology

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Placemakr , a flexible-use hospitality and multifamily operator, today announced the launch of Amazon's Just Walk Out technology within its Marymount Ballston property. The new offering marks the first use of Amazon's Just Walk Out technology at a Placemakr property, showcasing the company's commitment to innovative tech solutions that enhance the guest experience.

Located just outside of DC in Arlington's Ballston neighborhood, guests staying at the property will now have access to Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology at the property's on-site market. Shoppable items include snacks, beverages, beer and wine, travel products like toothbrushes, as well as Marymount University gear. Amazon's Just Walk Out technology is designed to eliminate checkout lines and amplify the convenience factor for guests.

"As a next step in Placemakr's commitment to tech-ease solutions, we knew introducing Amazon's Just Walk Out technology would unlock new comforts for our guests, providing them with everything they'd need during their stay," said Jason Fudin, CEO and Co-Founder at Placemakr. "As this is a first for our properties, we look forward to expanding our capabilities to additional locations and continuing to further our technological growth in the hospitality space."

The decision to forge this partnership was driven by the evident demand for grab-and-go items in the Ballston area, coupled with the lack of nearby grocery options. Shopping at a location with Amazon's Just Walk Out technology is designed to be an effortless experience. The guest enters the store by using their credit card or mobile wallet at the entry gate. The technology detects what shoppers take from or return to the shelves and creates a virtual shopping session. When the guest completes the shopping experience, they can simply leave the store without waiting in line. Their chosen payment method gets charged for the items taken.

Placemakr is at the forefront of delivering innovative and convenient solutions that redefine the guest experience. This venture promises a seamless and easy food and beverage experience for the community, making Placemakr's Marymount Ballston property an even more attractive and convenient place to live or visit. For more information on Placemakr's Marymount Ballston property, please visit www.placemakr.com/locations/arlington/marymount-ballston .

