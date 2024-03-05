Placemakr Launches New Pop-Up Hotel in DC, Placemakr Cathedral Heights

The new location provides guests with a hospitality experience in a newly constructed apartment building

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Placemakr , a flexible-use hospitality and multifamily operator, today announced the launch of its latest hotel, Placemakr Cathedral Heights, a pop-up hotel at Upton Place. Launching in partnership with Donohoe and Aimco, the new property is located on Wisconsin Avenue, in the heart of DC, and will welcome guests in April. Placemakr's signature pop-up experience transforms single-use multifamily buildings into a blended use of both apartment living and apartment-hotel stays. Open only for a limited time, guests will be able to experience what it's like to be a resident at Upton Place, a newly constructed luxury apartment building.

Placemakr Cathedral Heights will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units that include full kitchens and laundry, as well as onsite staff and hospitality services. The property houses 689 residential units, 150 of which will be available for short-term guest booking. Opening for booking in March of 2024, the pop-up will be accepting short-term apartment-hotel stays for a limited time only. In addition to the fully furnished luxury units complete with a full kitchen, transient guests will have access to building amenities, including the pool, a fitness center, social lounges, and coworking spaces.

"We're excited to be expanding our portfolio in Washington DC and offering a new location for our guests to experience," said Jason Fudin, CEO and Co-founder of Placemakr. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Donohoe and Aimco, both top players in the real estate and hospitality industry, to provide our pop-up hotel experience, which benefits both consumers and property owners alike."

Located in close proximity to American University, Placemakr Cathedral Heights is an ideal location for university visitors or event attendees. The property is also located near other popular attractions, such as the Smithsonian National Zoo and Washington National Cathedral, making it a desired location for play, work, and everything in between.

"One of our key pillars at Donohoe is to continuously build value by growing relationships with our customers and management partners. For us, this partnership with Placemakr helps to achieve both," said Evan Weisman, President of Donohoe. "We're excited to work alongside Placemakr and for our future guests and residents to experience this unique hospitality offering."

"What Placemakr brings to the multifamily industry is a unique opportunity to surprise and delight consumers while making positive use of units during the lease-up phase of the property," said Matt Hopkins, SVP Development at Aimco. "This partnership is a nod to our commitment to finding new ways to engage in residential hospitality and experience."

