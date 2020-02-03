PlainID, a Leading Authorization Company, Receives Investment from SAP

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PlainID, a leading provider of authorization solutions, today announced that SAP® has invested in PlainID for an undisclosed amount.

PlainID is taking a lead in the industry by providing efficient and dynamic authorization solutions using its Policy Based Access Control platform. Enabling companies to make smarter decisions around their access management, including traditional roles and entitlements, and to provide a runtime ability for access control is helping to give PlainID's customers an edge in streamlining business processes, governance and data access management.

"Today is a milestone for PlainID," said Oren Ohayon Harel, CEO and Co-Founder of PlainID. "SAP's investment is a sign of confidence and trust from one of the leading companies in the world and gives a sense of momentum and success. Over a dozen businesses that use SAP solutions also use PlainID technology in the SAP Customer Data Cloud platform. This covers access control for over one million users. These include Fortune 2000 companies from industries such as pharma, oil and gas, and retail."

PlainID plans to use the SAP investment to bring its solution to an even wider audience, helping companies upgrade their identity and access management and giving them a whole new platform from which to grow.

"Together with our best-in-class identity and enterprise preference management platform, this new offering delivers a market leading solution," said Ben Jackson, General Manager of SAP Customer Data Cloud at SAP. "We embedded PlainID's Authorization as a Service platform within the SAP Customer Data Cloud to help businesses fill gaps around access management. We're pleased to be extending our relationship through this investment in PlainID."

PlainID offers two standalone products: Policy Manager and Role and Entitlement Manager. Learn more at www.plainid.com .

About PlainID

PlainID Inc. is the recognized leader of Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC). PlainID's simple, straightforward solution to authorization management enables organizations to govern, administer and control who can access assets across their digital landscape. PlainID recognizes the frustrations of businesses struggling to understand, incorporate, and best implement Identity and Access Management, and is using Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC) to solve it. PlainID's solution, PlainID PBAC Platform, enables rapid business growth by connecting new and legacy technologies with the latest and most advanced authorization features. As part of the PBAC Platform, PlainID has developed the Policy Manager and the Entitlement & Role Manager and has ongoing development of additional PBAC modules.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SAP Forward-looking Statement Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

PlainID Media Contact:

Sam Adler

408-673-8419

sam.adler@plainid.com

SOURCE PlainID

Related Links

www.plainid.com

