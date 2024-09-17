PlainID Announces Identity Security for Zscaler

PlainID's Authorizer for Zscaler, via the PlainID Platform extends market leading capabilities for central policy management of SaaS Applications

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PlainID , the Enterprise Authorization Leader and the leading global provider of Identity Security, announces the PlainID Authorizer for Zscaler, available via PlainID SaaS Authorization Management, centralizes policy management for Zscaler and industry-leading SaaS applications and tools. To learn more about how PlainID raises security posture & supports Zero Trust in a Zscaler environment, visit https://www.plainid.com/plainid-platform/integration-hub/ .

Zscaler and other SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) solutions have made significant strides in integrating identity-aware controls into their authorization frameworks – marking a crucial step forward. However, more can be done to address a critical gap. It's imperative that any security enforcement point responsible for managing network connectivity must also align seamlessly with the broader Identity stack's security posture.

Zscaler Private Access (ZPA) is a cloud-based zero trust network access (ZTNA) solution designed to provide secure remote access to internal applications without exposing them to the internet. It uses identity and context-based access policies to connect users directly to applications over an encrypted connection. This approach helps prevent lateral movement by attackers within the network, reduces the attack surface, and enhances the overall security posture of an organization.

The PlainID Platform supports policy orchestration for Zscaler by allowing PlainID users to discover native Zscaler access control policies and enabling visibility, manageability and editability of the Zscaler policies.

"PlainID is excited to provide Identity-centric Security for Zscaler environments through our Authorizer which enables policy orchestration of Zscaler policies," said Gal Helemski, chief technology officer, chief product officer, and co-founder, PlainID. "Our customers can now increase their overall security posture, maintain data compliance, and extend their Zero Trust framework via an Identity-centric approach."

PlainID Authorizers are available for applications, APIs, microservices, and data tools. The Platform is designed to help your organization adopt and proliferate authorization policies consistently at scale.

About PlainID:

PlainID is the world's leading provider of enterprise Authorization, helping enterprises address the complex challenges of Identity Security. The PlainID Platform allows you to discover, manage, and authorize access control policies for enterprise applications and data. Our solution is architected to protect against identity-centric security threats powered by Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC). Visit PlainID.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Tara Bair

[email protected]

(757) 641-4180

SOURCE PlainID