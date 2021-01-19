PlainID achieves ISO 27001 and SOC2 Certifications

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlainID , a leading provider of authorization solutions, today announced they have achieved ISO 27001 and SOC2 Certification. The ISO Certification was achieved after independent audit by The Standards Institution of Israel, an accredited organization that performs ISO/IEC 27001:2003 standards certifications. In addition, KPMG performed a comprehensive security audit by analyzing and evaluating PlainID controls standard to the SOC2 protocal that are: "Relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, or Privacy."

PlainID is committed to protecting its customer's data. After months of intensive planning and updating of policies and systems, we are proud to be able to guarantee the use of robust data security controls conforming with this internationally recognized standard. It includes requirements such as implementing a company Information Security Management System (ISMS) along with internal controls, monitoring to maintain and ensure continuous improvement, and compliance with strict security guidelines.

"PlainID has worked incredibly hard to meet these strict security requirements and has implemented a comprehensive ISMS with internal policies, processes and controls. The controls are related to all aspects of security, for example, information, communication, operation, software development, and Human Resources," said Judit Arvai, CISO at PlainID. She continued, "Our aim is to continually keep the trust of our customers, partners in our company not just by providing them a leading PBAC solution to govern authorization decisions but to ensure that our company PlainID also operates under strictest security guidelines."

"We made the decision when we founded the company that customer success and security would always be a top priority," said Oren Ohayon Harel, CEO and Co-Founder of PlainID. "The decision to become ISO 27001 and SOC2 certified adheres to this commitment and speaks to our determination and focus to be the leading provider of Authorization solutions," he continued.

About PlainID

PlainID Inc. is the recognized leader of Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC). PlainID's simple, straightforward solution to authorization management enables organizations to govern, administer and control who can access assets across their digital landscape. PlainID recognizes the frustrations of businesses struggling to understand, incorporate, and best implement Identity and Access Management, and is using Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC) to solve it. PlainID Policy Manager enables rapid business growth by connecting new and legacy technologies with the latest and most advanced authorization features.

