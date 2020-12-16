PlainID Announces $11M Funding Round on the back of 300% YOY Customer Growth

Common authorization use cases include:

- Marketplace that wants to give e-commerce merchants varying levels of access to their proprietary inventory portal.

- Securing the Service Mesh with distributed enforcement and centralized management and governance.

- Enterprises that need real-time automated decisions for allowing or denying access to account data, consistent across all digital channels and fintech services.

PlainID recognized these needs early and built a suite of Authorization as a Service solutions for enterprises and engineering teams who require intelligent solutions to support their cloud initiatives, service mesh implementations and data access governance requirements. The company's offerings enable companies to modernize their technology stack with smarter access control, including fine-grained and coarse-grained decisions, provided by best-in-class policy-based runtime abilities.

With this demand, the company has experienced more than 300% customer growth in 2020 reaching 50+ global, cross-industry customers.

"We're thrilled to welcome INcapital Ventures and Vintage Investment Partners to the PlainID family," said Oren Harel, CEO and Co-Founder of PlainID. "The 'last mile' of Identity and Access Management (IAM) is Authorization. Historically, it has been a point of contention for companies in the remote-everything era but not anymore. With this new funding, we intend to accelerate our growth into new geographical markets and continue to lead by building new authorization solutions to serve our customers."

Omry Ben David, General Partner at Viola Ventures: "Authorization is emerging as a meaningful category in the IAM space, alongside identity management and authentication. We are proud to continue and back PlainID, who is leading this category with its unparalleled depth and breadth of Authorization as a Service solutions."

"We are excited to join the PlainID journey," said Inbar Haham, General Partner at INcapital Ventures. "Their rapid growth and deep technology solutions are impressive, successfully filling a gap in IAM beyond the conventional authentication solutions."

About PlainID

PlainID Inc. is the recognized leader of Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC). PlainID's simple, straightforward solution to authorization management enables organizations to govern, administer and control who can access assets across their digital landscape. PlainID recognizes the frustrations of businesses struggling to understand, incorporate, and best implement Identity and Access Management, and is using Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC) to solve it. PlainID's solution, PlainID PBAC Platform, enables rapid business growth by connecting new and legacy technologies with the latest and most advanced authorization features.

