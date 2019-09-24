PlainID Announces appointment of Global Sales Vice President

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlainID, The Authorization Company, today announced the appointment of Richard Bauer as Global Vice President of Sales. Richard joins the experienced PlainID management team, bolstering its bench of seasoned global enterprise executives.

"Customers are the heart of our business, and Richard has an amazing track record at leading global sales teams to engage with enterprise customers," said Oren Harel, PlainID CEO. He continued, "Richard is at the helm of one of the most senior sales teams in the Authorization and Access Management space, and will continue to bring our message to forward thinking companies that Policy Based Access Control is the next generation in Authorization."

Richard is an accomplished Business Executive in the security and in other leading edge technology areas. By education he has Engineering and MBA degrees. Some of the companies he has been with through exit include Cloverleaf, PowerDsine, and PointRF. With over 20 years of experience he provides great sales leadership and experience to PlainID.

About PlainID:

Founded in 2015, PlainID offers an advanced Authorization Platform , the first policy based access control (PBAC) solution that simplifies Authorization to one point of decision, one point of control and one point of view across your cloud, mobile and legacy applications. An intuitive policy based decision solution, PBAC is quickly replacing the traditional role based (RBAC) and attribute based (ABAC) authorization solutions. Companies that use PlainID benefit from a scalable, graph DB based Authorization platform that meets the demands of enterprise growth without worry. Recently raising an $11 Million Series A Venture Capital round lead by Viola Ventures, PlainID is The Authorization Company.

Contact:

Sam Adler

(408) 673-8419

SOURCE PlainID

Related Links

https://www.plainid.com

