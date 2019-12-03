PlainID announces New Product: Role & Entitlement Manager

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlainID, the Authorization Company, today announced the availability of Entitlement & Role Manager , a modern, all-in-one solution to manage who can do what across all your organizational assets.

"PlainID is now the only company offering a single source of truth for all entitlements, both fine and coarse-grained, authorizing access for all types of entities (people, devices, things and services," said Gal Helemski, PlainID co-founder and Chief Innovation and Product Officer. She continued, "In addition to our proven success with PlainID Policy Manager, we are now extending our platform offering to add Role & Entitlement Manager to bring further visibility and governance to all assets in today's modern enterprises." She concluded, "We are modernizing, and really revolutionizing how entitlements are managed."

Offered as an option under PlainID's Policy Based Access Control (PBAC) Platform, the solution will provide a single, centralized platform for all things Authorization, providing a unified experience across all authorization management capabilities. Key features of the Entitlement & Role Manager include Entitlement Catalog, Role Management, Entitlement Enrichment, Approval Workflows, Flexible Schema, Delegation of Administrative Rights, Version Control, Application On-boarding, App Self Registration, Advanced Analytics, Compliance & SOD control, Visibility and Investigation, Policy & Role mining, Graphical UI & REST API support.

About PlainID

PlainID recognizes the frustrations of businesses struggling to understand, incorporate, and best implement Identity and Access Management, and is using Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC) to solve it. Our solution, the PlainID PBAC Platform, enables rapid business growth by connecting new and legacy technologies with the latest and most advanced authorization features. As part of our PBAC Platform, PlainID has developed the Policy Manager and the Entitlement & Role Manager, and has ongoing development of additional PBAC modules.

