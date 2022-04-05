PlainID Launches Strategic Partnership with iC Consult to Leverage Global Support for Clients

Working together iC Consult and PlainID will manage and enforce sophisticated authorization policies Tweet this

"We're keen on working together with PlainID to implement cutting-edge solutions for our clients to manage and enforce sophisticated authorization policies. This is a cornerstone for every wholistic Zero Trust initiative. PlainID's focus on B2B identities helps us provide a best-of-breed solution for this business-critical element of each identity strategy," said Andre Priebe, Chief Technology Officer, iC Consult.

By forming a global partnership, PlainID is also able to operate in iC Consult's new offices in the US.

"We strongly believe that iC Consult is a leading force in the market that only chooses the best-of-breed products in its portfolio and we are very happy to be a part of that," said Kaltrina Ademi, Head of Partnerships & Alliances, Europe, PlainID. "This partnership will extend and enhance PlainID's ability to help organizations more easily implement authorization policies to protect their data so they can focus on growing their business faster."

About iC-Consult Group

The iC Consult Group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is the worldwide leading independent consultancy, systems integrator, and services provider for Identity & Access Management (IAM). The service portfolio covers advisory, architecture, design, implementation, and integration with IAM managed services and identity-as-a-service offerings. The company's more than 500 employees have successfully delivered over 3,000 projects and managed services for IAM. The iC Consult Group, with its affiliates iC Consult, SecureITsource, xdi360, IAM Worx and Service Layers, has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Bulgaria, the UK, the U.S., Canada, and China.

About PlainID

PlainID Inc. is the recognized leader of Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC). PlainID's simple, straightforward solution to authorization management enables organizations to govern, administer and control who can access assets across their digital landscape. PlainID recognizes the frustrations of businesses struggling to understand, incorporate, and best implement Identity and Access Management, and is using Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC) to solve it. PlainID Policy Manager enables rapid business growth by connecting new and legacy technologies with the latest and most advanced authorization features.

Media Contact

Jeff Tieszen

[email protected]

SOURCE PlainID