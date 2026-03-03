PlainID Named as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Guardian Agents

This recognition states PlainID's role in identity-first security for AI agents as enterprises seek cross-platform governance and runtime enforcement

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlainID, the provider of the Runtime Authorization Platform, today announced it has been named as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Guardian Agents in the Agent Identity category.

As enterprises rapidly adopt AI agents, the need for independent, cross-platform oversight has become urgent, driving a shift toward proactive, identity-first governance. According to the report, "emerging frameworks treat AI agents as high-privilege, nonhuman identities requiring continuous behavioral monitoring and just-in-time access controls to address gaps in traditional IAM systems." The report further states that "through 2028, at least 80% of unauthorized AI agent transactions will be caused by internal violations of enterprise policies concerning information oversharing, unacceptable use or misguided AI behavior rather than from malicious attacks."

To secure agentic ecosystems, the report calls on organizations to prioritize independent universal enforcement, contextual access controls, real-time policy enforcement, as well as advanced agent discovery and registry capabilities, soon to be available on PlainID's platform.

PlainID's Agentic Identity Platform delivers continuous, real-time authorization across the full AI agent interaction flow, enforcing Zero Standing Privileges with dynamic guardrails from prompt input through data retrieval, tool and MCP invocation, to output response. The platform drives the critical convergence of identity and information governance across distributed enterprise clouds, platforms, and agent frameworks.

"Being recognized in this inaugural Gartner Market Guide validates the evolution and extension of our runtime enforcement capabilities into agentic-dominant environments," said Oren Harel Ohayon, Co-founder and CEO of PlainID. "As AI agents execute complex tasks across diverse platforms, reactive controls simply aren't enough. Our platform bridges user identity and intent with data governance, built on a real Zero Standing Privileges framework. PlainID provides a centralized control plane that allows enterprises to scale AI securely and rapidly without the engineering headache."

The Gartner report also states that a key trend is the convergence of agent identity, credential, and access management (ICAM) with information governance. The traditional separation between identity and data governance is narrowing, as forward-looking organizations manage these as integrated capabilities. PlainID's platform supports this convergence through policy-based distributed enforcement, granular data access controls, and full audit trail explainability.

Source: Gartner Report, Market Guide for Guardian Agents, By Avivah Litan &Daryl Plummer, February 2026. Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About PlainID

PlainID is the identity leader built for the AI era. It is the only runtime authorization platform that controls what every human, non-human, and AI agent can access, do, and expose in real time.

By enforcing Zero Standing Privileges, PlainID ensures access is granted only when needed and dynamically adapts as context changes, securing applications, APIs, data, and agentic AI workflows at scale.

Learn More

https://www.plainid.com/ai/

Media Contact:

Billy Cina

[email protected]

SOURCE PlainID