PlainID releases Version 4.3, opening the door to Kubernetes ready PDP & supporting SCIM as PIP

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PlainID , a leading provider of authorization solutions, today announced several advanced requested features that are now available in Policy Manager and Role and Entitlement Manager.

Key features announced include:

PlainID's Policy Decision Point (PDP) is now designed to operate within the Kubernetes framework

PlainID's Authorization Provider is now available also as a sidecar for microservices access enforcement

Built in support of SCIM protocols for both identities and asset Policy Information Points (PIP)

Updated Admin reporting with advanced filtering based on date, time, users and action

Support for CyberArk password vault

Accessibility support to improve visibility and usability

"With the popularity of microservices in enterprise architecture, we have infused this latest release with robust support for those taking advantage of microservices," said Gal Helemski, Chief Innovation and Product Officer and Co-founder of PlainID. "Being able to control Authorization in a microservice architecture using centrally managed PlainID Sidecars is a welcome feature for our customers, as the popularity of microservices has skyrocketed."

The release also introduces a few other key feature requests and innovations that PlainID's R&D team have been working on, including built in support for SCIM Protocols and support of CyberArk password vault.

About PlainID

PlainID Inc. is the recognized leader of Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC). PlainID's simple, straightforward solution to authorization management enables organizations to govern, administer and control who can access assets across their digital landscape. PlainID recognizes the frustrations of businesses struggling to understand, incorporate, and best implement Identity and Access Management, and is using Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC) to solve it. PlainID's solution, PlainID PBAC Platform, enables rapid business growth by connecting new and legacy technologies with the latest and most advanced authorization features. As part of the PBAC Platform, PlainID has developed the Policy Manager and the Entitlement & Role Manager and has ongoing development of additional PBAC modules.

