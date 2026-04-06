Plains Region State Chapters Form Coalition of Advisory Leaders to Advance Financial Education and Policy

KANSAS CITY, Miss., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council is honored to showcase its growing influence across the Plains region, with active chapters in Kansas and Missouri. These state organizations form a unified regional partnership focused on enhancing financial literacy, encouraging economic empowerment, and sustaining high-impact financial wellness initiatives.

While each chapter operates within its own jurisdiction, they collaborate under a shared strategic framework. Their joint campaigns aim to address persistent financial education disparities affecting students and households, while reinforcing the systems that ensure consistent, high-quality instruction and public advocacy.

Advancing Access and Academic Excellence

State chapters across the Plains region are committed to equitable access and academic rigor in financial education. Their advocacy emphasizes strengthened graduation requirements, well-prepared teaching professionals, performance-based evaluations, clearly-defined K-12 learning pathways, family engagement strategies, and stable funding support. The coalition seeks to position financial education as a fundamental life skill grounded in measurable outcomes and long-term viability.

Advisory board members from each chapter help guide strategy and execution at both the regional and state levels. Their professional experience spans finance, policy-making, education, and civic leadership.

Plains Region Advisory Leadership

Tracee Adams, BS, CFEI®, Kansas – holds State of Kansas Agent Licenses in Accident Insurance, Health Insurance, and Life Insurance; FINRA Securities Licenses 65, 63, 7, and 6; Founder and CEO of wealth management and investment firm Hawthorn Capital, LLC in Wichita.

Fátima Pérez-Luthi, BBA, CFEI®, Kansas – nearly a decade of experience in financial industry fields including banking, credit analysis, underwriting, consumer and real estate lending, leadership, and coaching/consulting; Founder and CEO of The Grind Coaching & Consulting.

Gwendolyn Taylor, MS, Missouri – author, trailblazer, entrepreneur, ordained minister, and motivational speaker; Co-owner of J & J Fashions and Accessories; inventor of "Flip That House," a competitive, fun, and exciting family board game that educates and provide insight into the world of real estate investing.

This collaborative leadership will guide initiatives that expand evidence-based programming and drive measurable financial wellness improvements throughout the Plains region. State chapters in this region build upon the NFEC's broader mission to elevate financial education standards and advance professional certification and policy reform nationwide.

"Each chapter reflects the priorities of its state communities, but we share a common mission," said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. "Regional collaboration accelerates impact and expands access to the tools needed for lifelong financial stability."

The Plains Financial Educators Council is a regional branch of the National Financial Educators Council, an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation with a social impact agenda. The NFEC empowers a global team of financial literacy advocates and CFEI champions with top-quality resources and training to spread the financial wellness message in communities worldwide.

Media Contact:

Claudia Martins

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SOURCE National Financial Educators Council