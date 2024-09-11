Plaintiffs' Trial Lawyer Allie Hallmark Earns Partner Promotion at Dallas' Hamilton Wingo

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced trial attorney Allie J. Hallmark from the Dallas plaintiffs' law firm Hamilton Wingo has earned a promotion as the firm's newest partner.

Since Ms. Hallmark joined Hamilton Wingo with more than a decade of litigation experience, she has established herself as a vital member of the firm's team in cases involving catastrophic personal injuries, wrongful death, and related matters for individuals and their families.

Ms. Hallmark worked alongside Hamilton Wingo's Chris Hamilton, Paul Wingo, and Brad Jackson to win the year's largest verdict in any U.S. court when a Dallas jury awarded the firm's clients $7.3 billion in a 2022 wrongful death case. The jury's award was named the "Most Impressive Plaintiffs Verdict" of the year by the Courtroom View Network.

"Allie is an incredible attorney who has handled and won important cases in Texas and courts across the country," says Mr. Hamilton. "From the second she joined our team, we have known Allie has the skills and commitment we bring to every case."

Ms. Hallmark handles personal injury and wrongful death cases involving negligent construction and OSHA violations, dangerous premises and inadequate security, trucking accidents, negligent hiring and supervision, and medical malpractice.

A native Texan and graduate of the Texas Tech University School of Law, Ms. Hallmark has earned selections on the Texas and Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Rising Stars lists of the top young attorneys in each state.

She is a member of The William "Mac" Taylor Inn of Court, the Dallas-based chapter of The American Inns of Court, a select group of attorneys dedicated to promoting excellence in professionalism, ethics, civility, and skills in the legal system.

Dallas-based Hamilton Wingo is one of the country's premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements. The firm's versatile and dedicated attorneys represent people from all walks of life in a wide range of serious cases, including personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, water contamination, and environmental litigation. To learn more, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

