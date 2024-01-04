PLAMECA's Phytotherapy Tools Use Safe Natural Solutions for Holistic Health

The Health Brand's Science-Backed Solutions Deliver Natural Tools That Enhance an Individual's Quality of Life in Every Area

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature is a powerful source of health that humans used long before the stronger synthetics of modern medicine were an option. While 21st-century pharmaceuticals have their place, the team at PLAMECA strongly believes that both preventative and reactive phytotherapy — the discipline of treating health conditions with medicines derived from botanicals — remain the best options for long-term health.

"We have been committed to the natural well-being of our customers for nearly 40 years," says PLAMECA's managing director Óscar Fernández. "During that time, we have operated as experts in phytotherapy and proven time and again that the overwhelming majority of the time, you can cultivate genuine health through natural ingredients."

While medicinal plants may be the realm of the PLAMECA team, the veteran group is also well aware of the power of science — especially when applied to something as potent as natural health solutions. The brand's use of natural ingredients is backed up by a commitment to search for effective, scientifically supported formulas. These must have a proven and quick effect if they are going to function as safe substitutes for stronger synthetic alternatives.

The result is a line of products that provide targeted, impactful, and positive outcomes. This refers to more than just general health, too. PLAMECA's products target a variety of specific areas of health, often with massive and recurrent demand. For example, MELANOCTINA BILAYER facilitates both falling and staying asleep. QUICKISEN supports digestive function. CURARTI COLAGTIUM delivers a daily dose of collagen.

Each product is designed to meet a common need. Collectively, they provide effective and holistic bodily support through natural ingredients. This equips consumers with the ability to cultivate a higher quality of life through well-established natural formulas that don't resort to the use of strong pharmaceuticals to generate results.

About Plameca
PLAMECA is a phytotherapy company founded in 1984 with the initial intention of providing medicinal herbs and plants — which it did for 1,500 retailers across the Spanish geography. In 1994, PLAMECA expanded to manufacture its own food supplements, creating a range of products using herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Currently, PLAMECA products are manufactured in modern facilities using up-to-date scientific methods and are sold in 33 countries. The company has also invested $11 million in an aggressive plan to expand its health and wellness focus over the next five years. Learn more at plameca.com.

