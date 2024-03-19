Plan a good4u Easter with Natural Grocers®

Natural Grocers stores will be hosting a "Golden Easter Egg Hunt" on March 23, at 11:00 AM. 12 eggs, 12 chances to win. Post this

GOLDEN EASTER EGG HUNT

All Natural Grocers locations will be hosting a Golden Easter Egg Hunt on March 23, at 11:00 AM. 12 eggs, 12 chances to win a gift card up to $50.[i] You may want to get there early for this "eggs-cellent" event.

BUILD A NATURAL GROCERS GOOD4U® EASTER BASKET

You don't have to be the Easter Bunny to enjoy shopping Natural Grocers' selection of fun, affordable and unique products for both children and adults. Enjoy 51% off premium-quality products that embody the company's commitment to Earth-friendly practices through its product standards, without breaking the bunny's bank.

March 28 – April 27 : Customers can stock up on Easter essentials with up to 51% off Natural Grocers' Always AffordableSM prices on select products.[ii]

HAVE YOUR EGGS THE NATURAL GROCERS' WAY

It's hard to picture an Easter celebration without eggs. Buying eggs from Natural Grocers, ensures they come from healthier and happier hens. Recently, Natural Grocers became one of the first national grocery chains to offer Regenerative Certified Organic Pasture-Raised and Organic Free-Range eggs through its private label brand. Additionally, the company's free-range egg standards go above and beyond USDA requirements, with more clearly defined standards of care for animal welfare including "continuous access to the outdoors."

{N}power® members can enjoy select Free-Range Eggs at $3.50 /dozen and $3.99 /dozen, limit 4 per customer). [iii]

/dozen and /dozen, limit 4 per customer). Make your own Easter egg dye from natural foods with this simple and fun recipe from Natural Grocers. You can even use brown-shelled eggs—with their darker base, they enhance the color, creating a range of earthy jewel tones!

HOLIDAY HAMS & ROASTS

Natural Grocers only offers meat selections that meet its rigorous standards, prioritizing products that seek to nurture the health of animals, their communities, and the planet. This Easter season, Natural Grocers is offering its customers trusted family favorites such as Beeler's Uncured Bone-In Spiral Sliced Half Ham or Thousand Hills Boneless Strip Loin Roast for a holiday meal centerpiece.[iv]

Fully cooked, hickory smoked Beeler's Uncured Bone-In Spiral Sliced Half Ham ( $5.89 /lb.). Prepare it with the perfect, easy holiday recipe.

/lb.). Prepare it with the perfect, easy holiday recipe. Feed up to eight people with a 100% grass fed Thousand Hills Boneless Strip Loin Roast ( $49.99 /4 lb. roast).

/4 lb. roast). Click here for more Easter recipes, courtesy of Natural Grocers.

EGGS-TRA HOLIDAY LOVE FOR {N}POWER® MEMBERS

{N}power members are eligible for extra deals on sweet and salty treats and will enjoy additional savings to help create an easy and affordable holiday brunch.

March 23 – 24: Perfect for Easter baskets, {N}power Members can buy 4 chocolate bars and get the 5 th FREE . [ v]

Perfect for Easter baskets, {N}power Members can buy 4 chocolate bars and . March 23 – 24: What's an Easter brunch without bacon? {N}power Members can buy 4 packages of bacon or bacon alternatives and get the 5 th FREE. [v]

What's an Easter brunch without bacon? {N}power Members can buy 4 packages of bacon or bacon alternatives and March 28 – June 30 : Feed a family of 4 for under $15 with a good4u Brunch Meal Deal™, featuring Natural Grocers® Brand Product favorites like Gluten-Free Pancake and Waffle Mix, Organic Dark Maple Syrup, Hickory Smoked Bacon (or bacon alternatives) and select Free-Range Eggs.[vi] Click here for all the current {N}power good4u Meal Deals.

{N}power, Natural Grocers' loyalty program, is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here.

For more information about the holiday sales and recipes, click here.

Click here for a complimentary press kit.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. While supplies last. Void where prohibited by law. Contest will be held in participating stores on 3/23/2024, starting at 11 am local time. 12 prizes will be awarded at each store upon finding an Easter egg, including 11 $10 gift cards and one $50 gift card. Limit one gift card prize per winner. Crew and members of their household are not eligible. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[ii] Offers valid only from 3/28/2024 – 4/27/2024 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash, and cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iii] Limit 4 per {N}power customer. Valid 3/28/2024 – 4/27/2024 only while supplies last. No rainchecks. Void where prohibited by law . {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower .

[iv] Product available at select stores only. Offers valid at select stores only, while supplies last and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash, and cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[v] Offers valid only from 3/23/2024 – 3/24/2024 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower .

[vi] This offer is available only to registered {N}power members. Enter phone number at checkout to redeem. Under price reflects 1/2 box of Natural Grocers Brand Pancake and Waffle Mix and 1/3 bottle of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Maple Syrup. This offer ends June 30, 2024 and is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Pricing subject to change without notice. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. We reserve the right to correct errors.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.