Planera Appoints Wes Ayres as West Coast Sales Lead Amid Growing Product Demand

News provided by

Planera

08 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

Construction industry vet to scale regional sales efforts in strategic market

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planera, a visual scheduling and planning solution helping construction companies build, analyze, and optimize project schedules to increase profitability, appointed Wes Ayres to lead west coast sales as demand for Planera's software continues to increase.

Throughout his career, Wes has had a proven track record helping scale the sales teams and portfolios of leading construction planning companies. He was a top performer for over 8 years in his most recent role with Autodesk, where he supported strategic accounts across the West Coast.

In his new role at Planera, Ayres will apply over 20 years of management experience within the sales sector to lead the West Coast sales team to secure and expand strategic customers. This will help scale Planera's go-to-market strategy and revolutionize the construction scheduling and planning process throughout the industry.

"Wes's addition to the Planera team is the next step in our continued growth, as we continue to expand our customer base and provide construction scheduling solutions for the industry," said Nitin Bhandari, Co-founder and CEO of Planera. "In addition to his documented success securing new business and revenue, his emphasis on customer success and follow-through after securing partnerships makes him stand out as an exceptional sales manager. We are at a stage in our company where the expansion of our team will set the foundation for the success of the family, and we are pleased to welcome Wes to the table."

"Planera's planning and capabilities are providing innovative new capabilities to the construction sector, and I'm eager to help expand these tools to a wider audience throughout the West Coast," said Wes Ayres. "I look forward to leveraging my relationships in the region to continue Planera's ongoing growth and deliver the technology necessary for contractors to promote profitability and efficiency in their work."

This announcement follows recent company momentum and announcements including the announcement of California Engineering Contractors (CEC) adopting Planera's industry-first schedule risk analysis tool to manage complex projects.

About Planera
At Planera, we believe that when all project stakeholders collaborate to create a high-quality schedule and plan, that results in better team alignment leading to higher margins and better workplace safety.

Planera is a full CPM-based scheduling and planning platform for the construction industry. With an innovative 3D whiteboard, Planera enables all stakeholders to create, review, and optimize schedules. Planera addresses scheduling needs in all 3 phases - pursuit, pre-construction, and project execution. Advanced features like built-in schedule quality audit, Monte Carlo risk simulation, and ease-of-use set Planera apart from other legacy CPM scheduling software.

Media Contacts
Christian Morley/Michael Gallo
Lumina Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Planera

Also from this source

California Engineering Contractors (CEC) Adopts Industry-First Schedule Risk Analysis Tool from Planera to Manage Complex Projects

California Engineering Contractors (CEC) Adopts Industry-First Schedule Risk Analysis Tool from Planera to Manage Complex Projects

Planera, a construction CPM scheduling and planning solution, announced that leading West Coast heavy construction contractor, California Engineering ...
Planera Appoints Three Industry Veterans to Advisory Board

Planera Appoints Three Industry Veterans to Advisory Board

Planera, a visual scheduling and planning solution that helps construction companies build, analyze, and optimize schedules to increase...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.