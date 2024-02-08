Planera Appoints Wes Ayres as West Coast Sales Lead Amid Growing Product Demand

Construction industry vet to scale regional sales efforts in strategic market

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planera , a visual scheduling and planning solution helping construction companies build, analyze, and optimize project schedules to increase profitability, appointed Wes Ayres to lead west coast sales as demand for Planera's software continues to increase.

Throughout his career, Wes has had a proven track record helping scale the sales teams and portfolios of leading construction planning companies. He was a top performer for over 8 years in his most recent role with Autodesk, where he supported strategic accounts across the West Coast.

In his new role at Planera, Ayres will apply over 20 years of management experience within the sales sector to lead the West Coast sales team to secure and expand strategic customers. This will help scale Planera's go-to-market strategy and revolutionize the construction scheduling and planning process throughout the industry.

"Wes's addition to the Planera team is the next step in our continued growth, as we continue to expand our customer base and provide construction scheduling solutions for the industry," said Nitin Bhandari, Co-founder and CEO of Planera. "In addition to his documented success securing new business and revenue, his emphasis on customer success and follow-through after securing partnerships makes him stand out as an exceptional sales manager. We are at a stage in our company where the expansion of our team will set the foundation for the success of the family, and we are pleased to welcome Wes to the table."

"Planera's planning and capabilities are providing innovative new capabilities to the construction sector, and I'm eager to help expand these tools to a wider audience throughout the West Coast," said Wes Ayres. "I look forward to leveraging my relationships in the region to continue Planera's ongoing growth and deliver the technology necessary for contractors to promote profitability and efficiency in their work."

This announcement follows recent company momentum and announcements including the announcement of California Engineering Contractors (CEC) adopting Planera's industry-first schedule risk analysis tool to manage complex projects .

About Planera

At Planera, we believe that when all project stakeholders collaborate to create a high-quality schedule and plan, that results in better team alignment leading to higher margins and better workplace safety.

Planera is a full CPM-based scheduling and planning platform for the construction industry. With an innovative 3D whiteboard, Planera enables all stakeholders to create, review, and optimize schedules. Planera addresses scheduling needs in all 3 phases - pursuit, pre-construction, and project execution. Advanced features like built-in schedule quality audit, Monte Carlo risk simulation, and ease-of-use set Planera apart from other legacy CPM scheduling software.

Media Contacts

Christian Morley/Michael Gallo

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Planera