Planet Classroom & POP Movement Debut November YouTube Slate Led by Net Zero Speaks with Ben Williams

Eight new shorts on AI, education, apprenticeships, biodegradable batteries, human-like robots, SEL, dance-for-camera, humanitarian relief, and neural search stream worldwide

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Classroom, in collaboration with the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement, today premieres its November lineup on YouTube, headlined by Net Zero Speaks with Ben Williams , an episode that shows how AI and bioacoustics can "listen to the reef" and reveal hidden recovery at scale. The lead episode anchors a collection of eight additional short films spanning books and education, youth apprenticeship, clean energy, human-like robotics, social-emotional learning, dance for camera, humanitarian relief, and AI research.

"November's films meet audiences where life really happens—classrooms, kitchens, workshop floors, and city streets—making big ideas practical," said Co-Founder C. M. (Cathy) Rubin. "From giving oceans a voice to opening doors for young people, each short offers a reason to watch now—and to act."

Lead Title — Oceans & Climate

Net Zero Speaks with Ben Williams (Curated by Planet Classroom; Hosted by Sahil Soni of India's POP Movement; Edited by Collin Taylor)

Marine biologist Ben Williams (UCL; Zoological Society of London) explains how AI and bioacoustics can "listen to the reef" across 900,000+ underwater detections from Australia, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, and the Maldives—mapping 15 reef "sonotypes" and documenting fish-recruitment surges of 500%+ in some sites. The episode stresses the human judgment behind algorithms and blends science, hope, and action for youth worldwide. Recorded August 14, 2025.

Eight New Shorts Streaming Nov. 5

El Libro Volador (Directed by Teun Brock; Produced by Samantha Powell; Cinematography: Matthew Butler; Edited by Siobhan McDonough; Curated by Actuality Abroad)

Books arrive on wheels in rural Estelí, Nicaragua, turning access into agency.

"A warm and quietly inspiring short that captures the magic of reading... with thoughtful editing shaping the story's intimate rhythm." — Zach Cole, Views

Sun Over Haven (Directed by Yanny Yan; Produced & Edited by Jade Tyler; Cinematography: Brandan Lapeyre; Assistant Editors: Brandan Lapeyre & Yanny Yan; Curated by Actuality Abroad)

At Haven Training Restaurant (Siem Reap, Cambodia), youth apprenticeships transform mentorship into confidence and first jobs.

"Frames resilience and community support as practical tools that interrupt cycles of poverty." — Kylie Tam, Views

Safe, Cheap, Green: Flint's Battery Revolution (Created by Collin Taylor — Planet Classroom "Problem Solver")

A concise profile of Flint, the Singapore deep-tech company developing biodegradable, paper-thin batteries—non-toxic, non-flammable, and designed to break down in soil, rain, and sunlight.

"An accessible introduction to safer, greener energy storage... with real-world uses from phones to medical devices and sensors." — Alex Silverman, Views

The Future of Human-Like Robots (Produced by Robin Wegner — Planet Classroom "Problem Solver")

Inside Sanctuary AI's Phoenix™, powered by the Carbon™ control system—human-like dexterity and learning with people kept in the loop.

"Treats technology as collaborative, not threatening." — Kylie Tam, Views

Lia IRL (Written & Directed by Milda Baginskaitė; Produced by Diva Rodriguez; Starring William Flanagan, Laura Breen, Rob Lloyd; Curated by KIDS FIRST! Film Festival)

A shy boy practices conversation with a voice assistant—then takes the leap to friendship offline.

"Shows how thoughtfully used AI can help children practice social cues, embrace connection, and rediscover joy." — Gabriela Zavala, Views

Dystutopic (Directed by Mimi Garrard; Choreography: Mimi Garrard, Tim Bendernagel, Cynthia Koppe; Performed by Tim Bendernagel & Cynthia Koppe; Score: João Castro Pinto; Costumes: Mindy Nelson)

A kinetic duet where utopia and dystopia collide—visual poetry in motion.

"Reimagines the tension between dystopia and utopia... repetition becomes argument." — Rhea Mursalin, Views

The Danish Refugee Council: A Humanitarian Lifeline for the Displaced (Created by Ashton Thoburn — Planet Classroom "Problem Solver")

People-first support—from emergency shelter and legal aid to trauma care and landmine removal—across 40+ countries.

"A clear, compassionate view of humanitarian work... organizations like DRC are indispensable." — Rhea Mursalin, Views

Hebbia: AI-Powered Neural Search for Research (Produced by Juan P. Voorduin — Planet Classroom "Problem Solver")

Neural retrieval turns mountains of documents into structured answers—accelerating work in law, finance, and research.

"A sleek and compelling look at how AI can revolutionize navigation of dense information." — Zach Cole, Views

Why this matters to editors and audiences

Timely science with youth leadership: AI bioacoustics proves restoration beyond visuals, with youth host Sahil Soni steering a solution-oriented conversation.

AI bioacoustics proves restoration beyond visuals, with youth host Sahil Soni steering a solution-oriented conversation. Stories you can use: Practical pathways—books-on-wheels, apprenticeships, safer batteries, collaborative robotics—grounded in lived experience.

Practical pathways—books-on-wheels, apprenticeships, safer batteries, collaborative robotics—grounded in lived experience. Short formats for high engagement: Each film is built for mainstream audiences and classroom sharing alike.

Watch the full November collection now on YouTube — Planet Classroom's streaming channel .

About the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

The Planet Classroom Network, produced by CMRubinWorld, brings together creators, youth, and thought leaders to explore the most important issues of our time. Through series like AI for a Better World, Net Zero Speaks, and Problem Solvers, Planet Classroom showcases bold ideas in education, sustainability, and innovation—created for and with youth.

