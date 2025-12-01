Planet Classroom Premieres Net Zero Speaks with Danny Harvey -- Practical Climate Fixes Now

University of Toronto climate scientist and IPCC contributor shares low-cost home upgrades and bike/transit policies with clear guidance on climate models.

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Planet Classroom Network, in association with the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement, today launches a new Net Zero Speaks episode featuring climate scientist Danny Harvey—Professor, University of Toronto ; IPCC contributor—in conversation with POP youth host Sahil Soni. Edited by Sergio Castaneda, this compelling episode turns big climate goals into everyday actions for homes, schools, and cities.

What's inside:

Watch Net Zero Speaks with Danny Harvey now

City playbook: End sprawl with urban densification, add protected bike lanes, and prioritize fast bus lanes to shift trips from cars.

Best sub-$2,000 home upgrade (cold climates): Schedule a blower-door test and air-seal leaks; during renovations, move to triple-pane windows.

Hot-climate basics: Shading, natural ventilation, and efficient fans to curb AC demand.

How to read models: Current warming is largely baked in, making near-term cuts urgent.

Diet shifts with impact: Reduce processed meats first, then red meat; build meals around legumes + grains.

Hardest sector: Aviation—efficiency helps, but demand growth can erase gains; policy signals and fewer discretionary flights matter.

Harvey in his own words:

"The simple things are air sealing, shading, ventilation," says Harvey, adding that cities should "do everything we can to make cycling more attractive." On the stakes: "This is serious. And it's going to get worse."

"When Sahil asked Danny what a mayor should do with just five minutes, we got a ready-made city playbook—housing, bike lanes, buses, and home energy bills. It's youth-led climate reporting that local leaders and families can act on now."

— C.M. (Cathy) Rubin, Founder, Planet Classroom Network

Why it's newsworthy now: As municipalities finalize 2026 budgets and families face winter energy bills, Net Zero Speaks with Danny Harvey offers specific, low-cost steps reporters can localize—bike lanes, transit priority, housing density, home retrofits—and an honest look at aviation, where demand threatens to outpace technological gains.

