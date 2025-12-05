Planet Classroom Premieres Nine New December Films Showcasing Youth Talent, VR Innovation, AI Breakthroughs, Music, Climate Stories & Conservation

New short films for global audiences—classrooms, families, and youth—explore The Nutcracker, virtual reality history, AI in medicine, climate art, wildlife protection, and powerful human stories, all free to watch on YouTube starting in December

Planet Classroom is releasing nine new educational short films this December, curated for classrooms, families, and global youth audiences. The collection arrives at a moment when educators and parents are seeking free, classroom-ready content on virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), climate change, classical music, conservation, and human resilience—all optimized for holiday programming and end-of-year learning.

Each film highlights youth creators, emerging artists, and young thinkers, reflecting Planet Classroom's mission to amplify the voices shaping our future.

The Nutcracker — Bard College Conservatory of Music

Conducted by Leon Botstein

A concert performance of Tchaikovsky's classic by young orchestral musicians and the Preparatory Division Chorus—an accessible, family-friendly Nutcracker designed for schools and homes seeking cultural holiday programming.

Family Ties — KIDS FIRST! Film Festival

Written/produced/directed by Anderson West

A father–son hike becomes a story of survival, trust, and technology. Featuring youth actors Tre Grant-Barton and Sofian Francis, this short opens conversations about resilience, digital life, and family relationships.

A23a: What Are You Trying to Tell Us? — Planet Classroom

Choreography Darla Johnson; Director Grant Lee Bomar; Cinematography Dean Lee Bomar

A dance-for-camera piece translating the drift of iceberg A23a into human motion—a powerful way to teach climate change through art, ideal for STEAM, dance, and climate curriculum.

This Is My Place — Actuality Abroad

Director Zach Mather; Producer Sahar Safavi; Cinematography Zane Moulton; Editor Lisa Aquilino

A portrait of Armando, a local conservation leader protecting Andean bears in Ecuador. This film bridges wildlife science, indigenous knowledge, and community-based conservation—a compelling short for global education settings.

The Giving Tree — Actuality Abroad

Director/Editor Dominique Salalila; Producer Nikki Giant; Cinematography Meijer, Giao, Benitez-Curry; Sound McGenniss, Price

A rare look at chicleros in Uaxactún, Guatemala, who sustain a generations-old, sustainable rainforest craft. A rich resource for lessons on culture, ecology, and sustainable livelihoods.

Step Into the Movie: Inside VR — Planet Classroom (Problem Solver)

Created by Collin Taylor; Featuring VRC's Robert Stromberg & Guy Primus

A clear introduction to virtual reality literacy featuring The Martian VR Experience and Jurassic World VR Expedition. Shows how VR transforms viewers into participants—ideal for students exploring emerging technology and immersive media.

How AI Is Revolutionizing Medicine — Planet Classroom (Problem Solver)

Created & Produced by Jack Dewitt

A student-friendly explanation of how EvolutionaryScale's ESM3 accelerates discovery through AI-guided generative biology. Perfect for STEM classes interested in AI, health, and ethical innovation.

Inside Kristallnacht: A Virtual Reality Journey Through History — Planet Classroom (Problem Solver)

Created by Juan P. Voorduin; VR developed by Claims Conference, USC Shoah Foundation, Meta, makemepulse, UNESCO

A groundbreaking Holocaust VR education film combining survivor testimony with AI-supported Q&A. Built for teachers seeking responsible, powerful approaches to history, memory, and empathy.

From Data Overload to Insights: Signal AI's Solution — Planet Classroom (Problem Solver)

Directed by Alaya Welch

Shows how Signal AI helps leaders interpret information, mitigate risk, and make informed decisions. Useful for classrooms teaching media literacy, AI, information science, and contemporary problem-solving.

Why This Matters: A Strong Youth Voice at the Center

These films offer short, free, standards-aligned content created with and for youth—covering the topics teachers and families search for most in December: The Nutcracker, climate change, VR education, AI in medicine, family resilience, wildlife conservation, community storytelling, and Holocaust remembrance.

"Across these December films, young creators are not just telling stories—they're shaping the conversations our world needs right now."

— C.M. (Cathy) Rubin, Co-Founder, Planet Classroom Network

About Planet Classroom

The Planet Classroom Network, produced by CMRubinWorld, brings together youth, filmmakers, educators, technologists, and thought leaders to explore the big questions of our time. Through series like AI for a Better World, Net Zero Speaks, and Problem Solvers, Planet Classroom showcases bold ideas in education, sustainability, global citizenship, creativity, and innovation—all within a free, youth-driven learning ecosystem.

Watch, subscribe, and explore on YouTube — Planet Classroom's global streaming channel for youth, classrooms, and families.

