Planet Classroom and VoiceAmerica Launch Must-Listen Podcast: Max Einhorn on How AI is Transforming the Future of Filmmaking

Host C. M. (Cathy) Rubin joins Gennie CEO Max Einhorn in an essential conversation about AI-powered storytelling, creative freedom, and the future of nonfiction film.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Classroom, in collaboration with VoiceAmerica Media, announces the release of a major new podcast episode: "Planet Classroom Presents: Max Einhorn — AI Filmmaking With Killer Kings."

Following the strong audience response to Planet Classroom's October 1 filmed interview —now one of its most-watched creator conversations—the podcast delivers an accessible, on-the-go way to dive into one of the most urgent questions in media today: How is AI reshaping the future of filmmaking?

A Must-Listen Conversation for Filmmakers, Educators, and Innovators

Einhorn, Co-Founder and CEO of Gennie, breaks down the AI-driven production process behind Killer Kings—the first globally distributed documentary series to air using fully AI-generated imagery. Produced by FirstLookTV and distributed by Sphere Abacus, the series premiered June 16, 2025 on Sky HISTORY.

"With AI, we can create epic reenactments that feel cinematic without a single set or camera crew," Einhorn explains, describing Gennie's proprietary pipeline leveraging tools such as Google's Imagen and Veo 2 and Luma AI's Dream Machine Ray 2.

Host C. M. (Cathy) Rubin leads the conversation into areas creators and producers care about most:

directing scenes no camera ever shot





how showrunners should rethink treatments and tone





which AI tools are truly broadcast-ready





ethical guardrails that preserve truth in nonfiction

"We're entering a moment when creators have more possibilities than ever before," says host C. M. (Cathy) Rubin. "But with possibility comes responsibility. The future of film will belong to those who innovate boldly while protecting the quality and truth audiences depend on."

Einhorn outlines Gennie's Pillars of Protection—licensed inputs, transparent labeling, and clear risk mitigation—emphasizing that AI should "enhance, not replace creativity."

The episode offers creators a practical playbook for experimenting with AI in responsible, broadcast-ready ways.

Listen to the Podcast

About the Host: C. M. (Cathy) Rubin

C. M. (Cathy) Rubin is a multimedia producer, interviewer, and author covering AI, innovation, and global education. She is Co-Founder and CEO of Planet Classroom and Founder of CMRubinWorld, where she has published over 800 interviews on the impact of AI and emerging technologies on society.

About VoiceAmerica Media

VoiceAmerica Media is a leading global provider of live internet talk radio, podcasting, and digital broadcasting. VoiceAmerica collaborates with creators to develop impactful shows across business, health, education, technology, and the arts.

About Planet Classroom

The Planet Classroom Network, produced by CMRubinWorld, is a global, youth-driven digital platform showcasing original content, curated short films, and conversations that entertain, educate and inspire. With over 850 short films and episodes, Planet Classroom connects young creators, technologists, artists, and activists around the world.

Featured series include:

AI for a Better World

Net Zero Speaks (with the POP Movement)

Problem Solvers

Planet Classroom's programming is available free on YouTube and the official Planet Classroom website. The network also partners with VoiceAmerica to produce podcasts for global audiences.

