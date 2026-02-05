Planet Classroom Unveils Nine Global Films Tackling Youth, Equity, AI, and Climate Solutions

From youth mental health and girls' education to AI innovation, flood resilience, and food equity, Planet Classroom's February 2026 slate spotlights young creators and global changemakers driving real-world solutions.

The Planet Classroom Network , organized by CMRubinWorld, today announced the release of nine original films premiering February 1, 2026, curated in partnership with leading cultural and educational institutions. The February slate amplifies youth voices and emerging filmmakers while tackling some of the most urgent issues of our time—mental health, education, climate resilience, technology, and equity.

Curated across Planet Classroom Network, KIDS FIRST! Film Festival, Actuality Abroad, and Bard College Conservatory of Music, the films reflect Planet Classroom's mission to educate, engage, and empower global audiences through story-driven impact.

BOY

Created by Angel Constantinou | Curated by KIDS FIRST! Film Festival

A haunting short film exploring youth mental health, bullying, and grief, Boy follows two boys carrying invisible trauma. Inspired by real experiences and created in support of YoungMinds and DoItForDrayke, the film urges compassion, early intervention, and safer school communities.

Among Devils

Created by Amal Fertoul | Curated by Actuality Abroad

Set in Tangier, Morocco, this documentary follows mentor Omar Moks, who transforms a high-risk neighborhood into a creative refuge for youth. Through education, art, and guidance, Among Devils shows how grassroots leadership can turn vulnerability into possibility.

Rompiendo El Ciclo (Breaking the Cycle)

Created by Aria Zapata | Curated by Actuality Abroad

In rural Guatemala, single mother Luciana Pérez López challenges machismo by fighting for girls' education. This intimate documentary reveals how education, leadership, and resilience can break cycles of poverty and inequality for future generations.

Not East, Not West: Chinese Music in Modern Times

Created by Bard College Conservatory of Music | Curated by Bard College Conservatory of Music

Presented by the US-China Music Institute, this performance-driven film bridges ancient Chinese musical traditions and modern innovation, featuring piano, guqin, zheng, and winds—highlighting the power of cultural exchange through music.

From Bionic to Brilliant: How AI Is Revolutionizing Eye Health

Created by Olivia Vogt | Curated by Planet Classroom Network

Featuring Google DeepMind, Moorfields Eye Hospital, Aira, and Project Astra, this Problem Solver short shows how ethical AI is transforming diagnosis, mobility, and independence for people with vision loss—anchored by the pioneering case of Ray Flynn.

Texas Floods: Faster Alerts Save Lives

Created by Fabian Sanchez | Curated by Planet Classroom Network

Investigating the deadly July 2025 Texas Hill Country floods, this urgent film explains how delayed warnings cost lives—and how layered alert systems using USGS stream gauges, radar triggers, and cell-broadcast alerts can prevent future tragedy.

Building Better Futures with BRAC

Created by Zachary Cole | Curated by Planet Classroom Network

This global portrait of BRAC, the world's largest NGO, highlights its women-led, community-driven model reaching 126 million people annually through education, healthcare, microfinance, and climate resilience.

Pinecone: AI Search Made Fast and Scalable

Created by Serena Wooten | Curated by Planet Classroom Network

An accessible look at the vector database powering modern AI search, this film explains how Pinecone enables faster, more relevant results across massive volumes of unstructured data—reshaping how people find information.

Meals Not Landfills: The Goodr Solution

Created by Kayla Lucas | Curated by Planet Classroom Network

With the U.S. wasting 92 billion pounds of edible food annually, this film spotlights Goodr, founded by Jasmine Crowe-Houston, and its blockchain-powered platform redirecting surplus food to communities while reducing emissions.

About the Planet Classroom Network

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, connects filmmakers, musicians, educators, technologists, and climate innovators worldwide to entertain, educate, and empower youth. Supported by more than 35 international cultural organizations, Planet Classroom curates original programming across its acclaimed series Net Zero Speaks, Problem Solvers, and AI for a Better World. Youth critics play a central role in shaping, reviewing, and marketing content—ensuring fresh perspectives and global relevance.

