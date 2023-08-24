Planet Financial Group Partners with National Forest Foundation

Funds habitat restorations, post-fire planting and reduction of wildfire risk

MERIDEN, Conn., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Financial Group, a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions, has renewed for a fifth year its partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF), the official nonprofit partner of the U.S. Forest Service. Through the partnership, Planet will have funded the planting of more than a quarter-million trees in our National Forests.

Planet With a Purpose logo

"Our Planet With a Purpose platform supports organizations and initiatives that share our global perspective and sense of purpose," said Planet Financial Group CEO and President Michael Dubeck. "Every day, we strive for a better home, a better community and a better Planet. That's why we are proud to renew our partnership with the NFF, which leads forest conservation efforts essential to the environment and health of the planet."

Planet's support includes funding native habitat restorations, post-fire planting and reduction of wildfire risk through sustainable forest management.

As a partner and supporter of the NFF, Planet will fund the planting of 75,000 trees in National Forests across the Gifford Pinchot, Lincoln, and Mississippi national forests in Washington, New Mexico and Mississippi, respectively.

"Working via our Planet With a Purpose ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Platform, we pass on our success by sustaining initiatives that restore and enrich our planet," Dubeck added. "We're honored to continue this journey with NFF and make a positive impact on our shared national forests."

"We are extremely pleased to receive support from environmentally conscious companies that prioritize the health of our environment," said Mindy Crowell, Director of Reforestation Partnerships at NFF. "Planet continues to show its dedication and support in restoring and improving our shared national forests."

About Planet Financial Group, LLC

Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.

About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation (NFF) promotes the enhancement and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF improves forest health and Americans' outdoor experiences. The NFF's programs inform millions of Americans about the importance of these treasured landscapes. Each year, the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitats, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects and disease, improves recreational opportunities and enables communities to steward their National Forests and Grasslands. Learn more at www.nationalforests.org.

Press Contact

Dona DeZube

Vice President, Communications

Planet Home Lending

[email protected]

(443) 263-2832

SOURCE Planet Financial Group