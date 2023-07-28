Planet Financial Group Releases Inaugural ESG Report

Private non-bank discloses environmental, social and governance metrics

MERIDEN, Conn., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Financial Group — a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions — has released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The comprehensive report outlines Planet's commitment to sustainability, fair lending, fair servicing, and ethical governance frameworks.

Planet Financial Group CEO and President Michael Dubeck

"Planet is proud to be among the first privately held independent mortgage banks to issue an ESG Report," said Planet Financial Group CEO and President Michael Dubeck. "The report details our commitment to our customers, business partners and employees, and our ongoing efforts to create a positive impact on the world."

Environmental stewardship is a key focus for Planet. Through its Planet With a Purpose ESG platform, the company has actively supported initiatives such as planting trees with the National Forest Foundation and reducing food waste through The Farmlink Project. Additionally, Planet funds the modernization of aging homes to enhance energy efficiency.

Planet's ESG report also provides insight into fair lending and fair servicing practices. The company applies innovative solutions to help borrowers overcome barriers to homeownership. It also performs second-look reviews of loan denials and foreclosure avoidance decisions. These efforts resulted in Planet being named a Top 10 fairest lender by FairPlay.

Robust governance frameworks are central to Planet's operations, ensuring effective risk management, customer privacy protection, and adherence to ethical standards. The ESG report succinctly summarizes the company's commitment to these principles.

The report can be viewed and downloaded from Planet's website at https://bit.ly/PlanetESG.

