Planet Fitness Announces Key Year-End Metrics

Ended 2025 with total membership of approximately 20.8 million

Full year System-Wide Same Club Sales increase of 6.7%

Opened 181 new Planet Fitness clubs

Equipment placed in 152 new franchised clubs

Company to discuss operating metrics in fireside chat at the ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 13

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) today provided an overview of key year-end operational metrics.

As of December 31, 2025, Planet Fitness grew its membership to approximately 20.8 million members and full year system-wide same club sales increased by 6.7 percent. Additionally, in 2025, the Company placed equipment in 152 new franchised locations and opened 181 new Planet Fitness clubs, including 23 corporate-owned locations, bringing system-wide total clubs to 2,896.

Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We delivered strong results in 2025 and exceeded key growth objectives we outlined at the start of the year. We continue to capture even greater opportunities in the evolving global fitness landscape and deliver value to our stakeholders. Key achievements included our franchisees proactively increasing the strength equipment in their clubs to enhance the member experience; signing up a record number of participants in our High School Summer Pass Program as we continue to resonate with younger consumers; and reaching an agreement with our franchisees to shift a portion of contributions from the Local Ad Fund to the National Ad Fund for 2026 to optimize and accelerate new marketing opportunities and drive future member growth."

Ms. Keating continued, "We are well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for fitness with our judgement free, high-quality, and affordable experience as consumers prioritize their health and well-being. We enter 2026 with a continued focus on redefining our brand promise, enhancing our member experience, and optimizing our format to accelerate new club growth as we continue to strengthen our leadership position in the industry."

Full Year Results

The Company plans to release its full fiscal year 2025 results and a 2026 outlook on February 24, 2026.

Live Webcast

Management's previously announced fireside chat presentation at the 2026 ICR Conference is scheduled for January 13, 2026, at 10:30 am Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.8 million members and 2,896 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia, and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent businessmen and women.

Forward-Looking Statements

