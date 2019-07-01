Planet Fitness Appoints Kathy Gentilozzi Chief People Officer

HAMPTON, N.H., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S., announced that Kathy Gentilozzi has been appointed Chief People Officer. Gentilozzi will oversee the company's human resources operations including talent acquisition, leadership and organizational development, business partner support, culture and employee engagement, benefits and compensation. As a member of the Planet Fitness Executive Leadership Team, she will report to Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer.

"Over the last three decades, Kathy has built an impressive track record of developing and executing world class human resource programs," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer of Planet Fitness, Inc. "Her deep expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we execute on the many growth opportunities that lie ahead for our company."

Gentilozzi joins Planet Fitness with more than 30 years of Human Resources leadership experience at national retail brands including FULLBEAUTY Brands, Macy's and Aéropostale. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President of Human Resources at FULLBEAUTY Brands where she led all Human Resource initiatives. Previously, Gentilozzi served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Aéropostale, supporting over 25,000 employees in 1,000 retail locations throughout the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Prior to that she served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Macy's Inc., and has held various leadership positions at The May Department Store Company, including corporate and division roles.

Gentilozzi received a Bachelor's degree from Eastern Connecticut State University and is a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR).

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 13.6 million members and 1,806 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by franchise owners.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.planetfitness.com

