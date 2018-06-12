Planet Fitness Appoints Ray Miolla as Chief Development Officer

Mr. Miolla joins Planet Fitness with over 20 years of real estate and development experience in domestic and international franchising from global brands like Gap, Burger King and Jamba Juice. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Global Real Estate, Store Development and Franchise Services at Gap, Inc. responsible for all brands including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and outlet stores. While at Gap, Inc. Mr. Miolla opened over 150 new stores annually worldwide and grew the franchise business from the ground up to more than 400 locations in over 40 countries. A lawyer by trade, he also served as Deputy General Counsel for Gap, Inc. for several years, overseeing franchise services.

"Ray is a proven leader and brand builder, with a strong track record of delivering exceptional results for global brands that spans over two decades," said Chris Rondeau, chief executive officer of Planet Fitness, Inc. "We are excited to have someone with Ray's deep development and franchise experience on board, to further enhance our management team and support our continued growth and momentum."

Previously, Mr. Miolla served as Vice President, Real Estate, Franchise and Business Development for Jamba Juice where he led the Real Estate and Franchise Divisions and helped to take the company public. Additionally, he spent nearly a decade with Burger King overseeing more than 1,700 franchise locations and staff in all major operating areas including field marketing, operations, field training, and real estate.

Mr. Miolla received a B.A. from Middlebury College and a J.D. from Boston University School of Law. A member of the Planet Fitness Executive Leadership Team, he will report to Dorvin Lively, President and Chief Financial Officer.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2018, Planet Fitness had approximately 11.8 million members and 1,565 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic and Panama. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

