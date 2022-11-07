PLANET FITNESS COLLABORATES WITH AMAZON HALO TO PROVIDE PEOPLE WITH THE TOOLS AND RESOURCES TO START AND STICK WITH THEIR FITNESS JOURNEYS

For a limited time, sign up for the PF Black Card® from Nov. 7 – 15 and get a complimentary Amazon Halo View

HAMPTON, N.H., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced a collaboration with Amazon Halo to provide more people with the tools and resources they need to achieve their fitness goals inside the gym and beyond. Now through November 15, new members who sign up* for the PF Black Card® at Planet Fitness will receive a complimentary Amazon Halo View wellness tracker, along with one year of full access to an Amazon Halo exclusive membership with features and content. Find the nearest club or join online here to sign up; after doing so, new members will receive an e-mail from Planet Fitness with a unique code to redeem a Halo View on Amazon.com. All current Planet Fitness members can get 15 percent off any Halo View purchase during the same promotional period.

As home of the Judgement Free Zone®, Planet Fitness provides a high-quality, non-intimidating fitness experience at an even greater value. With more than 2,300 locations, there's a club near you to kickstart or restart your workout routine in a clean and spacious environment. In addition, the free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 1,000 exercises and tutorials right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

Amazon Halo View is a wearable fitness tracker that empowers users to track their activity and sleep, while providing access to a suite of other health and wellness-enhancing features to help them move, sleep, eat and feel their best.

Studies have found that wearable fitness trackers are associated with significantly increased physical activity levels. In fact, fitness trackers that count steps, like the Amazon Halo View, are associated with greater levels of physical activity in about 70 percent of studies recently examined by JAMA Network Open.**

"We're excited to help our new PF Black Card® members kickstart their health and wellness journeys by collaborating with Amazon Halo to give them a complimentary Halo View to track their progress," said Sherrill Kaplan, Chief Digital Officer at Planet Fitness. "People are more conscious of their physical and mental health than ever before, and Amazon's Halo View provides PF Black Card® members with additional value, motivation and support. We believe the health tracking and helpful reminders the device provides will help keep PF Black Card® members moving throughout the day."

"We are thrilled to team up with Planet Fitness to provide new PF Black Card® members a complimentary Halo View, giving them access to a suite of personalized tools and resources," said Melissa Cha, Vice President of Amazon Smart Home and Health. "Like Planet Fitness, Halo celebrates and empowers customers at every stage of their health and wellness journeys. We're inspired by helping customers build healthy habits that let them live better every day and, with Halo View and the PF Black Card® membership, there is no fitness goal out of reach."

To bring the collaboration to life online and encourage everyone to share their post-workout glow, Planet Fitness also invites fans to #GlowUsYourMoves on TikTok with a fitness-inspired dance for a chance to win one of ten $500 Amazon.com Gift Cards.*** To enter for the chance to win, fans and followers can tag @planetfitness in their post now through Nov. 15.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and take advantage of this limited-time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*Classic memberships begin at $10 and PF Black Card® memberships begin at $24.99, billed monthly. Enrollment fee may apply. Memberships may include 12-month commitment. State and local taxes may apply. Subject to an annual membership fee of up to $49. Prices may vary depending on location. Must be 18 years old to enroll, or 13-17 with parent/guardian. State and local restrictions on tanning frequency with PF Black Card® memberships apply. Locations independently owned and operated. See home club for details. We reserve the right to correct pricing errors or withdraw offer at any time. ©2022 Planet Fitness Franchising LLC. Voucher must be redeemed by 2/13/2023. Voucher includes Amazon Halo View and 12 months Halo membership. After 12 months, your Halo membership will auto-renew at the then applicable rate if you have a credit card on file with Amazon, until you cancel. An Amazon account is required to use the Amazon Halo View. If you do not already have one, you can set one up for free at Amazon.com. To cancel your Amazon Halo membership, visit "Your Memberships and Subscriptions" on Amazon. Amazon and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

***For more information and official rules, visit planetfitness.com/showtheglow

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2022, Planet Fitness had 16.5 million members and 2,324 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®.

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence and long-term thinking.

