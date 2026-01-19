PRIORITIZE YOUR FITNESS GOALS AND GET STRONGER THIS NEW YEAR WITH PLANET FITNESS

Now Through January 30, Save $28 or More When You Join for $1 Down and Only $15 a Month

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing fitness center operators with more members than any other fitness brand, is offering a limited-time membership deal to help new members start 2026 strong. Today through January 30, new members can join Planet Fitness for just $1 down and only $15 a month, cancel anytime*. Locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and join online here.

Planet Fitness offers a high-value member experience with best-in-class strength and cardio equipment at an affordable price, all in a clean and spacious environment. Whether you're focusing on gaining strength this year or simply adding more movement, you can find the equipment and guidance you need at over 2,800 convenient locations. Most people in the U.S. live within 12 minutes of a Planet Fitness making it even easier to get moving and focus on health and wellness.

To help you stay on top of 2026 workout trends, Planet Fitness certified fitness trainers have made several fitness-related predictions for the new year as you keep your own fitness goals in mind:

Gymgoers will become more focused on overall holistic health and longevity, making the Black Card Spa® even more timely for PF Black Card® members with its massage chairs, HydroMassage loungers and recovery equipment.





Consumers will continue to look for ways to get stronger, and with Planet Fitness's new plate-loaded equipment, members can work on building strength at their own pace.





Technology will continue to evolve and be a major fitness driver, particularly the integration of artificial intelligence and wearables.





particularly the integration of artificial intelligence and wearables. Recovery and mental wellbeing will be a large focus in everyday life. Through prioritizing recovery and rest days, people can feel strong physically and mentally in tackling their goals.

*U.S. locations only. Annual fee applies.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.8 million members and 2,896 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia, and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent businessmen and women.

