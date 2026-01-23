PLANET FITNESS RANKED TOP FITNESS BRAND IN ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S FRANCHISE 500® RANKING

The Company ranked No. 16 overall among the list of 500 brands

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, was recognized as one of the top franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® – the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Planet Fitness ranked No. 16 overall and represents the top brand in the Fitness category. Alongside 500 brands, Planet Fitness was recognized for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, operational and marketing support, and brand power.

"We are thrilled to be recognized in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, and to represent the leading brand in the Fitness category," said Colleen Keating, CEO of Planet Fitness. "This achievement is a testament to the strength of our brand, continued growth, and the efforts of our dedicated franchisees and team members. As the leader in the category, we are committed to providing a welcoming fitness community where all our members can grow stronger together and achieve their health and wellness goals."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 47-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve. Each franchise is thoroughly evaluated and given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Planet Fitness grew its membership to approximately 20.8 million members and full year system-wide same club sales increased by 6.7 percent. Additionally, in 2025, the Company placed equipment in 152 new franchised locations and opened 181 new Planet Fitness clubs, including 23 corporate-owned locations, bringing system-wide total clubs to 2,896.

To view Planet Fitness in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.8 million members and 2,896 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia, and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent businessmen and women.

