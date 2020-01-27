Planet Fitness Continues The 2,000th Club Milestone Celebration With Special New Member Offer And Giveaways

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, is continuing the celebration of its recently announced 2,000th location (in Colorado Springs, Colorado) with special promotions and sweepstakes open to everyone, whether you're a member or not.

To celebrate the Company's success to-date, now through January 29, Planet Fitness invites new members to sign up for just $1 down, then $10 a month, at any Planet Fitness location throughout the United States.

Planet Fitness also invites consumers to find out how well they really know the Judgement Free Zone® by participating in fun, interactive quizzes at 2000locations.com. Participation automatically enters each user into a sweepstakes*, with a chance to win free Planet Fitness memberships and swag.

On January 29, Planet Fitness is hosting a Facebook Live event with a number of fun, interactive activities – from piñata smashing to balloon popping – that invites Facebook fans to vote and make suggestions along the way to influence each activity in real-time. There will also be Planet Fitness-specific trivia fans can answer for the chance to win from a variety of amazing prizes such as one-year PF Black Card memberships, $2,000 in cash, Planet Fitness gym equipment, a pizza party for you and your friends, a Planet Fitness store gift card to pick up all types of swag and more.

"Reaching this incredible growth milestone is cause for celebration. We're proud to have introduced affordable, judgement free fitness to communities around the globe and are thrilled that more people have chosen Planet Fitness to embark on their fitness journeys," said Jeremy Tucker, Chief Marketing Officer at Planet Fitness. "As we continue to grow, we feel it is only fitting to invite everyone to join us in celebrating this milestone and join the Judgement Free Zone for a limited time offer through January 29."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully-equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The Planet Fitness Black Card®** membership for $22.99 a month includes perks, such as access to any club at no additional charge, the ability to bring a guest anytime and additional amenities like unlimited use of massage chairs, HydroMassage beds, and more.

Planet Fitness also provides members with an opportunity to connect and support each other with "Planet of Triumphs," an online community that celebrates all accomplishments and inspirational stories of Planet Fitness members. Planet of Triumphs provides an online platform for members to recognize their triumphs (big or small), share their stories and encourage others, reinforcing the Company's belief that 'everyone belongs.' Check out real Planet Fitness member stories and accomplishments at PlanetofTriumphs.com.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., who are 18 years of age or older. Begins 10:00 a.m. ET on 1/27/20; ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 1/30/20. Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. For complete Official Rules, visit https://www.planetfitness.com/sweepstakes-rules. Sponsor: Planet Fitness Franchising LLC.

**Black Card membership fees and amenities may vary by location.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 1,899 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

