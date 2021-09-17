Planet Fitness Expands Membership Perks: Save Big At The Pump When Joining The Shell | Fuel Rewards® Program

HAMPTON, N.H., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced a new perk now available to all members – sign up for the Shell | Fuel Rewards® program to save 25 cents per gallon* on your first fill-up, and save 5 cents per gallon on future fill-ups with Gold Status. Anyone interested in joining Planet Fitness and taking advantage of its newest membership perk – one of many that include everything from discounts on meal kit delivery services, pet training sessions, activewear and more – can find their nearest club or join online here.

"At Planet Fitness, we offer incredible value and convenience both inside and outside our four walls. Our members have busy lives and are often on the go – whether it be from the gym to work, back home again or headed on a road trip to visit family and friends – and we want to do all we can to make their lives just that much better, easier and as convenient as possible," said Chris Rondeau, Planet Fitness' Chief Executive Officer. "Partnering with Shell to offer a special Fuel Rewards® program incentive further enhances the amazing perks already available to all of our members."

"Shell customers see the value of loyalty through savings at the pump and inside the convenience store. When combined with additional fuel savings such as through our new program with Planet Fitness, our loyal customers have even more opportunities to save," said Greg Lemen, Loyalty Business Development Lead, Shell.

"As a longtime Planet Fitness member and partner, I encourage everyone to take advantage of this great savings program when at the pump," said NASCAR Champion Joey Logano. "Signing up for the Fuel Rewards® program is as quick as my pit stops on race day, and I'm thrilled that Planet Fitness continues to add great perks for all members."

In addition to Fuel Rewards® benefits, Planet Fitness members are also eligible for a variety of additional perks in the form of discounts and special offers from its many partners. Some examples include**:

Blue Apron: Whether you're new to the kitchen or want to make meal preparation easier, get amazing meals delivered right to your doorstep. Save up to $112 over your first four boxes ( $28 off per box).

Whether you're new to the kitchen or want to make meal preparation easier, get amazing meals delivered right to your doorstep. Save up to over your first four boxes ( off per box). Harry's: Experience Harry's sharp, German-engineered blades and grooming supplies that are delivered right to your doorstep. Get a Trial Set plus a free trial size Post-Shave Balm and just pay shipping when you sign up.

Experience Harry's sharp, German-engineered blades and grooming supplies that are delivered right to your doorstep. Get a Trial Set plus a free trial size Post-Shave Balm and just pay shipping when you sign up. Petco: Taking care of your health doesn't have to stop with you. Get your favorite furry friend moving with 10 percent off any Petco dog training session.

Taking care of your health doesn't have to stop with you. Get your favorite furry friend moving with 10 percent off any Petco dog training session. Reebok: PF Black Card® members can shop activewear essentials and styles with 20 percent off at Reebok.com, helping you to move comfortably.

Planet Fitness members interested in learning more about the Fuel Rewards® program can download the Fuel Rewards® mobile app from the App Store or Google Play. For more information on Planet Fitness membership perks, download the Planet Fitness App or Planetfitness.com/pf-membership-perks.

*The $0.25/gallon savings is available to new Fuel Rewards® members on their first fill-up. Existing Fuel Rewards® members will continue to save $0.05/gallon on fill-ups at Shell with Gold Status. Restrictions apply. Save at least $0.25/gal on your first fill-up at Shell when you join the Fuel Rewards® program by 3/13/22. Fuel Rewards bonus savings earned through this offer will expire on the last day of the month after the member creates their Fuel Rewards account. Limit 20 gallons. To qualify for this offer you must: be a Planet Fitness member and join the Fuel Rewards program for the first time between 9/14/21 and 3/13/22 via www.planetfitness.com/pf-membership-perks. See fuelrewards.com for complete Fuel Rewards® program details and Terms and Conditions. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

**

Blue Apron

Offer valid in the U.S., excluding Puerto Rico. $28 off each of your first 4 deliveries of your subscription. Valid for first-time meal plan subscribers only.

Cannot be combined with any other offer.

Harry's

Valid for new customers only by visiting designated Planet Fitness link.

Petco

10% off offer valid for purchases made online between 4/13/2021 and 11/30/2021. Dogs only. Proof of vaccinations required. To redeem online, promotion code must be entered at checkout. Not valid on the purchase of gift cards, prior purchases or with any other coupon offer. Void if copied, altered, transferred, and where prohibited by law. Single-use coupon, limit one per household. Valid at Petco, Unleashed or Petco.com. Sales tax calculated on product price before coupon discount applied.

Reebok

Not valid in store. Exclusions apply. Cannot be combined with any other discount/offer. Excludes Reebok CrossFit. Valid U.S. Only.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 14.8 million members and 2,170 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®️. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About the Fuel Rewards® Program

The Fuel Rewards® program is the premier national loyalty program that connects national and regional brands with millions of consumers who enjoy earning cents-per-gallon savings at the pump. PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions powers and runs the Fuel Rewards® program that serves more than 25 million members and has helped them save over $2 billion on their fuel purchases to date. As a national coalition loyalty program, Fuel Rewards® members earn rewards on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers and can redeem cents-per-gallon rewards at over 13,000 Shell locations across the United States. To learn more about the Fuel Rewards® program and to become an issuing partner, visit www.fuelingloyalty.com.

