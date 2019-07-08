Planet Fitness Humorously Explores 'Joy' Of At-Home Workouts With New Creative Campaign

HAMPTON, N.H., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. and home of the Judgement Free Zone®, today released a new creative campaign that humorously explores the perceived "joy" of working out at home. The new television and digital spots highlight what it's really like to work out at home, poking gentle fun at how the process might not be as glamorous as what's typically been portrayed in fitness commercials. The spots also aim to put the public's fears about finding a safe, convenient haven at the gym at ease, and feature people experiencing a wealth of trouble working out at home, whether due to a lack of dedicated exercise space or other distractions. View the new creative spot online here.

In response, Planet Fitness is inviting anyone to join its more than 1,800 clubs nationwide from July 8 – 16 for just $1 to start, then $10 a month thereafter with absolutely no commitment.

"While many fitness brands and products claim that working out at home is the only convenient way to get in a good workout, we know that the distractions of everyday life can sometimes get in the way," said Jamie Medeiros, Vice President of Marketing at Planet Fitness. "At Planet Fitness, getting what you want out of a gym doesn't have to be uncomfortable or expensive. So, we approach fitness by providing the best of all worlds – many of our locations are open 24 hours a day, we offer tons of equipment, and foster a non-intimidating environment – at a cost affordable for all."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The Planet Fitness Black Card®* membership for $21.99 a month includes additional perks, such as access to any club at no additional charge, the ability to bring a guest anytime, and additional amenities like unlimited use of massage chairs, HydroMassage beds, and more.

Planet Fitness also provides members with an opportunity to connect and support each other with "Planet of Triumphs," an online community that celebrates all accomplishments and inspirational stories of Planet Fitness members. Planet of Triumphs provides an online platform for members to recognize their triumphs (big or small), share their stories and encourage others, reinforcing the Company's belief that 'everyone belongs'. Check out real Planet Fitness member stories and accomplishments at PlanetofTriumphs.com.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*Black Card membership fees and amenities may vary by location.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 13.6 million members and 1,806 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

