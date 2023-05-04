Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

System-wide same store sales increased 9.9%

Ended first quarter with total membership of more than 18.1 million

Reiterates growth expectations for 2023

$25 million in shares repurchased in first quarter and an additional $25 million repurchased in the second quarter

HAMPTON, N.H., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"Our strong momentum from the end of 2022 continued into the first quarter, driving membership to more than 18.1 million, which reflects the Company's highest quarterly net member growth since the first quarter of 2020. Our business continues to rebound from the impact of COVID-19 shutdowns with more than 50 percent of our U.S. stores opened prior to 2019 back to or above pre-pandemic membership levels, with member growth driving our 9.9 percent increase in system-wide same stores sales," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer. "Our brand's resiliency despite inflation and other macroeconomic factors was apparent in our first quarter member trends, with all generational groups back to pre-pandemic population penetration levels, a continued overall lower cancellation rate, as well as our perks program offering even more value with discounts to help our members offset increased pricing on everyday items. We believe we are financially well-positioned to invest in growth areas, such as technology and a small dedicated international team, while also returning cash to shareholders, including the $50 million in shares repurchased year-to-date."

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 results

Total revenue increased from the prior year period by 19.0% to $222.2 million .

. System-wide same store sales increased by 9.9%.

System-wide sales increased $147 million to $1,108 million , from $961 million in the prior year period.

to , from in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. was $22.7 million , or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to $16.5 million , or $0.19 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, in the prior year period. Net income increased $6.4 million to $24.8 million , compared to $18.4 million in the prior year period.

to , compared to in the prior year period. Adjusted net income (1) increased $7.8 million to $36.4 million , or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $28.5 million , or $0.32 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

increased to , or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased $13.5 million to $90.2 million from $76.7 million in the prior year period.

increased to from in the prior year period. 36 new Planet Fitness stores were opened during the period, bringing system-wide total stores to 2,446 as of March 31, 2023 .

. Repurchased and retired 317,599 shares of Class A common stock using $25 million of cash on hand.

of cash on hand. Cash of $523.0 million , which includes cash and cash equivalents of $460.4 million and restricted cash of $62.6 million .

Operating Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

For the first quarter 2023, total revenue increased $35.5 million or 19.0% to $222.2 million from $186.7 million in the prior year period, which included system-wide same store sales growth of 9.9%. By segment:

Franchise segment revenue increased $12.6 million or 15.7% to $92.7 million from $80.1 million in the prior year period. The increase in franchise segment revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an $8.0 million increase in franchise royalty revenue, a $2.8 million increase in National Advertising Fund ("NAF") revenue, and a $2.6 million increase in franchise and other fees, partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in equipment placement revenue. Of the $8.0 million increase in franchise royalty revenue, $4.9 million was attributable to a franchisee-owned same store sales increase of 9.7%, $2.4 million was from higher royalties on annual fees and $1.9 million was attributable to new stores opened since January 1, 2022 . Partially offsetting the royalty revenue increases was a decrease of approximately $0.9 million primarily as a result of the stores acquired in the acquisition of Sunshine Fitness Growth Holdings, LLC in the first quarter of 2022 (the "Sunshine Acquisition") becoming corporate-owned stores beginning February 10, 2022 . The $0.7 million decrease in placement revenue was driven by lower new equipment placements in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 ;

or 15.7% to from in the prior year period. The increase in franchise segment revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase in franchise royalty revenue, a increase in National Advertising Fund ("NAF") revenue, and a increase in franchise and other fees, partially offset by a decrease in equipment placement revenue. Of the increase in franchise royalty revenue, was attributable to a franchisee-owned same store sales increase of 9.7%, was from higher royalties on annual fees and was attributable to new stores opened since . Partially offsetting the royalty revenue increases was a decrease of approximately primarily as a result of the stores acquired in the acquisition of Sunshine Fitness Growth Holdings, LLC in the first quarter of 2022 (the "Sunshine Acquisition") becoming corporate-owned stores beginning . The decrease in placement revenue was driven by lower new equipment placements in the three months ended compared to the three months ended ; Corporate-owned stores segment revenue increased $29.7 million or 39.0% to $105.9 million from $76.2 million in the prior year period. Of the increase, $23.5 million was attributable to the February 10, 2022 acquisition of 114 stores in the Sunshine Acquisition, $3.2 million was from the corporate-owned store same store sales increase of 12.1%, and $3.0 million was from new stores opened since January 1, 2022 ; and

or 39.0% to from in the prior year period. Of the increase, was attributable to the acquisition of 114 stores in the Sunshine Acquisition, was from the corporate-owned store same store sales increase of 12.1%, and was from new stores opened since ; and Equipment segment revenue decreased $6.8 million or 22.3% to $23.7 million from $30.4 million in the prior year period, driven by $8.5 million of lower equipment sales to 18 new franchisee-owned stores in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to 33 new franchisee-owned stores in the three months ended March 31, 2022 , which was partially offset by an increase of $1.8 million in sales to existing franchisee-owned stores in the three months ended March 31, 2023 .

For the first quarter of 2023, net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. was $22.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to $16.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Net income was $24.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $18.4 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income increased $7.8 million to $36.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, from $28.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted net income has been adjusted to reflect a normalized federal income tax rate of 25.9% and 26.2% for the current and prior year period, respectively, and excludes certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in the evaluation of ongoing operational performance (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures").

Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in the evaluation of ongoing operational performance (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"), increased $13.5 million to $90.2 million from $76.7 million in the prior year period.

Segment EBITDA represents our Total Segment EBITDA broken down by the Company's reportable segments. Total Segment EBITDA is equal to EBITDA, which is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures").

Franchise segment EBITDA increased $4.6 million to $64.7 million . The increase in franchise segment EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to the franchise revenue increases as described above partially offset by higher NAF expenses of $2.4 million , a $3.3 million increase in an estimated legal liability, and a $2.1 million gain in the three months ended March 31, 2022 on the settlement of preexisting contracts associated with the Sunshine Acquisition;

to . The increase in franchise segment EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to the franchise revenue increases as described above partially offset by higher NAF expenses of , a increase in an estimated legal liability, and a gain in the three months ended on the settlement of preexisting contracts associated with the Sunshine Acquisition; Corporate-owned stores segment EBITDA increased $10.2 million to $33.5 million . Of the increase, $5.3 million was attributable to the corporate-owned stores acquired in the Sunshine Acquisition and $5.4 million was attributable to the same store sales increase of 12.1%. Partially offsetting these increases was higher selling, general and administrative expense of $0.9 million , primarily as a result of the Sunshine Acquisition; and

to . Of the increase, was attributable to the corporate-owned stores acquired in the Sunshine Acquisition and was attributable to the same store sales increase of 12.1%. Partially offsetting these increases was higher selling, general and administrative expense of , primarily as a result of the Sunshine Acquisition; and Equipment segment EBITDA decreased by $3.1 million to $5.6 million primarily driven by lower equipment sales to new franchisee-owned stores in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 , as described above.

Subsequent Franchise Acquisition

On April 16, 2023, the Company completed an acquisition of four franchise stores operating in Florida for approximately $26.3 million using cash on hand.

Subsequent Shares Repurchased

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 310,823 shares of Class A common stock for a total cost of approximately $25.0 million.

2023 Outlook

For the year ending December 31, 2023, the Company is reiterating the following expectations as compared to the Company's 2022 results, which assumes there is no material resurgence of COVID-19 that causes member disruptions, whether via shutdowns or more stringent mandates that result in a significant change in membership behaviors, or any significant new supply chain disruptions:

New equipment placements of approximately 160 in franchisee-owned locations

System-wide same store sales in the high single-digit percentage range

The following are 2023 growth expectations over the Company's 2022 results:

Revenue to increase in the 13% to 14% range

Adjusted EBITDA to increase in the 17% to 18% range

Adjusted net income to increase in the 30% to 33% range

Adjusted earnings per share to increase in the 33% to 36% range, based on Adjusted diluted shares outstanding of approximately 89.5 million, inclusive of one million shares repurchased.

The Company continues to expect 2023 net interest expense to be approximately $75 million. It also expects capital expenditures to increase to the mid-30% range driven by additional stores in our corporate-owned portfolio and depreciation and amortization to increase to the mid-10% range driven by the increase in capital expenditures and a full-year of depreciation and amortization of the assets acquired in the Sunshine Acquisition in our results over 2022.

Presentation of Financial Measures

Planet Fitness, Inc. (the "Company") was formed in March 2015 for the purpose of facilitating the initial public offering (the "IPO") and related recapitalization transactions that occurred in August 2015, and in order to carry on the business of Pla-Fit Holdings, LLC ("Pla-Fit Holdings") and its subsidiaries. As the sole managing member of Pla-Fit Holdings, the Company operates and controls all of the business and affairs of Pla-Fit Holdings, and through Pla-Fit Holdings, conducts its business. As a result, the Company consolidates Pla-Fit Holdings' financial results and reports a non-controlling interest related to the portion of Pla-Fit Holdings not owned by the Company.

The financial information presented in this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to provide measures that we believe are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in the future, the Company may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by similar amounts or other unusual or nonrecurring items. See the tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Total Segment EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures used in our full-year outlook will differ from net income and net income per share, diluted, determined in accordance with GAAP in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this press release. We do not provide guidance for net income or net income per share, diluted, determined in accordance with GAAP or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted net income or Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because we are not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in our net income and net income per share, diluted, for the year ending December 31, 2023. These items are uncertain, depend on many factors and could have a material impact on our net income and net income per share, diluted, for the year ending December 31, 2023, and therefore cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

Same store sales refers to year-over-year sales comparisons for the same store sales base of both corporate-owned and franchisee-owned stores, which is calculated for a given period by including only sales from stores that had sales in the comparable months of both years. We define the same store sales base to include those stores that have been open and for which monthly membership dues have been billed for longer than 12 months. We measure same store sales based solely upon monthly dues billed to members of our corporate-owned and franchisee-owned stores.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 AM (ET) on May 4, 2023 to discuss the news announced in this press release. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at www.planetfitness.com via the "Investor Relations" link. The webcast will be archived on the website for one year.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2023, Planet Fitness had more than 18.1 million members and 2,446 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the Company's statements with respect to expected future performance presented under the heading "2023 Outlook," those attributed to the Company's Chief Executive Officer in this press release, the Company's expected membership growth, share repurchases, and other statements, estimates and projections that do not relate solely to historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "goal," "plan," "will," "prospects," "future," "strategy" and similar references to future periods, although not all forward-looking statements include these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include competition in the fitness industry, the Company's and franchisees' ability to attract and retain members, the Company's and franchisees' ability to identify and secure suitable sites for new franchise stores, changes in consumer demand, changes in equipment costs, the Company's ability to expand into new markets domestically and internationally, operating costs for the Company and franchisees generally, availability and cost of capital for franchisees, acquisition activity, developments and changes in laws and regulations, risks related to our ability to achieve the benefits from the Sunshine Acquisition, risks and uncertainties associated with the duration and impact of COVID-19, our substantial increased indebtedness as a result of our refinancing and securitization transactions and our ability to incur additional indebtedness or refinance that indebtedness in the future, our future financial performance and our ability to pay principal and interest on our indebtedness, our corporate structure and tax receivable agreements, failures, interruptions or security breaches of the Company's information systems or technology, general economic conditions and the other factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's views only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or representatives undertake any obligation to provide additional information or to correct or update any information set forth in this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended March 31,



2023

2022 Revenue:







Franchise

$ 75,878

$ 66,117 National advertising fund revenue

16,804

13,967 Corporate-owned stores

105,882

76,157 Equipment

23,661

30,435 Total revenue

222,225

186,676 Operating costs and expenses:







Cost of revenue

19,354

22,361 Store operations

66,015

47,535 Selling, general and administrative

27,767

30,826 National advertising fund expense

16,987

14,547 Depreciation and amortization

36,010

25,683 Other losses (gains), net

3,936

(2,933) Total operating costs and expenses

170,069

138,019 Income from operations

52,156

48,657 Other expense, net:







Interest income

3,931

209 Interest expense

(21,599)

(22,631) Other income

113

4,090 Total other expense, net

(17,555)

(18,332) Income before income taxes

34,601

30,325 Equity losses of unconsolidated entities, net of tax

(265)

(238) Provision for income taxes

9,567

11,711 Net income

24,769

18,376 Less net income attributable to non-controlling interests

2,064

1,912 Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc.

$ 22,705

$ 16,464 Net income per share of Class A common stock:







Basic

$ 0.27

$ 0.20 Diluted

$ 0.27

$ 0.19 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding:







Basic

84,444

84,166 Diluted

84,787

84,635

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 460,425

$ 409,840 Restricted cash

62,578

62,659 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for uncollectible amounts of $0 and $0 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

20,750

46,242 Inventory

4,996

5,266 Restricted assets – national advertising fund

13,387

— Prepaid expenses

17,364

11,078 Other receivables

6,570

14,975 Income tax receivables

2,689

5,471 Total current assets

588,759

555,531 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $251,251 and $227,869 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

344,344

348,820 Investments, net of allowances for expected credit losses of $15,212 and $14,957 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

25,085

25,122 Right-of-use assets, net

341,703

346,937 Intangible assets, net

404,490

417,067 Goodwill

702,690

702,690 Deferred income taxes

494,695

454,565 Other assets, net

3,799

3,857 Total assets

$ 2,905,565

$ 2,854,589 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit







Current liabilities:







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 20,750

$ 20,750 Accounts payable

16,961

20,578 Accrued expenses

47,014

66,993 Equipment deposits

12,851

8,443 Deferred revenue, current

73,249

53,759 Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements, current

31,940

31,940 Other current liabilities

47,458

42,067 Total current liabilities

250,223

244,530 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

1,974,303

1,978,131 Lease liabilities, net of current portion

336,024

341,843 Deferred revenue, net of current portion

33,071

33,152 Deferred tax liabilities

1,459

1,471 Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements, net of current portion

464,840

462,525 Other liabilities

4,224

4,498 Total noncurrent liabilities

2,813,921

2,821,620 Stockholders' equity (deficit):







Class A common stock, $.0001 par value - 300,000 authorized, 85,230 and 83,430 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

9

8 Class B common stock, $.0001 par value - 100,000 authorized, 4,245 and 6,146 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

—

1 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(367)

(448) Additional paid in capital

555,267

505,144 Accumulated deficit

(706,017)

(703,717) Total stockholders' deficit attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc.

(151,108)

(199,012) Non-controlling interests

(7,471)

(12,549) Total stockholders' deficit

(158,579)

(211,561) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 2,905,565

$ 2,854,589

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended March 31,



2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 24,769

$ 18,376 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

36,010

25,683 Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,360

1,369 Amortization of asset retirement obligations

95

17 Dividends accrued on investment

(483)

(451) Deferred tax expense

8,082

10,940 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

1,583 Equity losses of unconsolidated entities, net of tax

265

238 Loss (gain) on adjustment of allowance for credit losses on held-to-maturity investment

255

(2,110) Gain on re-measurement of tax benefit arrangement

—

(3,788) Loss on reacquired franchise rights

—

1,160 Equity-based compensation

2,049

2,850 Other

(139)

(53) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

25,619

14,415 Inventory

266

(589) Other assets and other current assets

2,010

(5,522) Restricted assets - national advertising fund

(13,387)

(22,569) Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(19,928)

(7,284) Other liabilities and other current liabilities

4,907

1,035 Income taxes

2,736

625 Equipment deposits

4,408

6,869 Deferred revenue

19,395

15,306 Leases

(379)

(90) Net cash provided by operating activities

97,910

58,010 Cash flows from investing activities:







Additions to property and equipment

(22,997)

(23,872) Acquisition of franchises, net of cash acquired

—

(425,834) Net cash used in investing activities

(22,997)

(449,706) Cash flows from financing activities:







Principal payments on capital lease obligations

(56)

(52) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

—

900,000 Proceeds from issuance of Variable Funding Notes

—

75,000 Repayment of long-term debt and Variable Funding Notes

(5,188)

(634,250) Payment of financing and other debt-related costs

—

(16,191) Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock

6,748

525 Repurchase and retirement of Class A common stock

(25,005)

— Distributions paid to members of Pla-Fit Holdings

(1,106)

(815) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(24,607)

324,217 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

198

206 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

50,504

(67,273) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

472,499

603,941 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 523,003

$ 536,668 Supplemental cash flow information:







Net (refund received) cash paid for income taxes

$ (1,016)

$ 130 Cash paid for interest

$ 20,373

$ 16,874 Non-cash investing activities:







Non-cash additions to property and equipment

$ 11,682

$ 4,470 Fair value of common stock issued as consideration for acquisition

$ —

$ 393,730

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, Total Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in the future, the Company may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We refer to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as we use these measures to evaluate our operating performance and we believe these measures provide useful information to investors in evaluating our performance. We have also disclosed Segment EBITDA as an important financial metric utilized by the Company to evaluate performance and allocate resources to segments in accordance with ASC 280, Segment Reporting. We define EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Segment EBITDA sums to Total Segment EBITDA which is equal to the Non-GAAP financial metric EBITDA. We believe that EBITDA, which eliminates the impact of certain expenses that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance, provides useful information to investors to assess the performance of our segments as well as the business as a whole. Our board of directors also uses EBITDA as a key metric to assess the performance of management. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain additional non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of the Company's core operations. These items include certain purchase accounting adjustments, stock offering-related costs, acquisition transaction costs, and certain other charges and gains. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance in addition to EBITDA because it eliminates the impact of other items that we believe reduce the comparability of our underlying core business performance from period to period and is therefore useful to our investors in comparing the core performance of our business from period to period.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.





Three months ended March 31,



2023

2022 (in thousands)







Net income

$ 24,769

$ 18,376 Interest income

(3,931)

(209) Interest expense(1)

21,599

22,631 Provision for income taxes

9,567

11,711 Depreciation and amortization

36,010

25,683 EBITDA

$ 88,014

$ 78,192 Purchase accounting adjustments-revenue(2)

86

58 Purchase accounting adjustments-rent(3)

104

109 Loss on reacquired franchise rights(4)

—

1,160 Gain on settlement of preexisting contract with acquiree(5)

—

(2,059) Transaction fees and acquisition-related costs(6)

394

4,423 Loss (gain) on adjustment of allowance for credit losses on held-to-maturity investments(7)

255

(2,110) Dividend income on held-to-maturity investments(8)

(483)

(451) Legal matters(9)

3,300

— Tax benefit arrangement remeasurement(10)

—

(3,788) Other(11)

(1,459)

1,153 Adjusted EBITDA(12)

$ 90,211

$ 76,687

(1) Includes a $1,583 loss on extinguishment of debt in the three months ended March 31, 2022. (2) Represents the impact of revenue-related purchase accounting adjustments associated with the acquisition of Pla-Fit Holdings on November 8, 2012 by TSG (the "2012 Acquisition"). At the time of the 2012 Acquisition, the Company maintained a deferred revenue account, which consisted of deferred area development agreement fees, deferred franchise fees, and deferred enrollment fees that the Company billed and collected up-front but recognizes for GAAP purposes at a later date. In connection with the 2012 Acquisition, it was determined that the carrying amount of deferred revenue was greater than the fair value assessed in accordance with ASC 805—Business Combinations, which resulted in a write-down of the carrying value of the deferred revenue balance upon application of acquisition push-down accounting under ASC 805. These amounts represent the additional revenue that would have been recognized in these periods if the write-down to deferred revenue had not occurred in connection with the application of acquisition pushdown accounting. (3) Represents the impact of rent-related purchase accounting adjustments. In accordance with guidance in ASC 805 – Business Combinations, in connection with the 2012 Acquisition, the Company's deferred rent liability was required to be written off as of the acquisition date and rent was recorded on a straight-line basis from the acquisition date through the end of the lease term. This resulted in higher overall recorded rent expense each period than would have otherwise been recorded had the deferred rent liability not been written off as a result of the acquisition push down accounting applied in accordance with ASC 805. Adjustments of $41 and $45 in the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, reflect the difference between the higher rent expense recorded in accordance with GAAP since the acquisition and the rent expense that would have been recorded had the 2012 Acquisition not occurred. Adjustments of $63 and $64 in the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, are due to the amortization of favorable and unfavorable leases. All of the rent related purchase accounting adjustments are adjustments to rent expense which is included in store operations on our consolidated statements of operations. (4) Represents the impact of a non-cash loss recorded in accordance with ASC 805 – Business Combinations related to our acquisition of franchisee-owned stores. The loss recorded under GAAP represents the difference between the fair value and the contractual terms of the reacquired franchise rights and is included in other losses (gains), net on our consolidated statement of operations. (5) Represents a gain on settlement of deferred revenue from existing contracts with acquired franchisee-stores recorded in accordance with ASC 805 – Business Combinations, and is included in other losses (gains), net on our consolidated statement of operations. (6) Represents transaction fees and acquisition-related costs incurred in connection with our acquisition of franchisee-owned stores. (7) Represents a loss (gain) on the adjustment of the allowance for credit losses on the Company's held-to-maturity investments. (8) Represents dividend income on held-to-maturity investments. (9) Represents costs associated with legal matters in which the Company is a defendant. In connection with the summary of terms for a settlement agreement that was agreed to between the Company and a franchisee in Mexico ("Preliminary Settlement Agreement"), the Company recorded an estimated liability for the legal settlement of $8,550 as of December 31, 2022, inclusive of estimated future legal fees. As of March 31, 2023, the Company revised its estimate of the legal settlement, and recorded an increase to the estimated liability of $3,300 to $11,850, inclusive of legal fees paid. (10) Represents gains related to the adjustment of our tax benefit arrangements primarily due to changes in our deferred state tax rate. (11) Represents certain other charges and gains that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance. (12) Effective September 30, 2022, we no longer exclude pre-opening costs from our computation of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA for all prior periods presented has been restated to the current period computation methodology.

A reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Total Segment EBITDA is set forth below.





Three months ended March 31, (in thousands)

2023

2022 Segment EBITDA







Franchise

$ 64,735

$ 60,106 Corporate-owned stores

33,530

23,364 Equipment

5,571

8,653 Corporate and other

(15,822)

(13,931) Total Segment EBITDA(1)

$ 88,014

$ 78,192

(1) Total Segment EBITDA is equal to EBITDA.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share

Our presentation of Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, assumes that all net income is attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc., which assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc., adjusted for certain non-recurring items that we do not believe directly reflect our core operations. Adjusted net income per share, diluted, is calculated by dividing Adjusted net income by the total shares of Class A common stock outstanding plus any dilutive options and restricted stock units as calculated in accordance with GAAP and assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding Class B common stock as of the beginning of each period presented. Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent, and should not be considered, alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, supplement GAAP measures and enable us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period. A reconciliation of Adjusted net income to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the computation of Adjusted net income per share, diluted, are set forth below.





Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2023

2022 Net income

$ 24,769

$ 18,376 Provision for income taxes, as reported

9,567

11,711 Purchase accounting adjustments-revenue(1)

86

58 Purchase accounting adjustments-rent(2)

104

109 Loss on reacquired franchise rights(3)

—

1,160 Gain on settlement of preexisting contract with acquiree(4)

—

(2,059) Transaction fees and acquisition-related costs(5)

394

4,423 Loss on extinguishment of debt(6)

—

1,583 Loss (gain) on adjustment of allowance for credit losses on held-to-maturity investments(7)

255

(2,110) Dividend income on held-to-maturity investments(8)

(483)

(451) Legal matters(9)

3,300

— Tax benefit arrangement remeasurement(10)

—

(3,788) Other(11)

(1,459)

1,153 Purchase accounting amortization(12)

12,577

8,518 Adjusted income before income taxes

$ 49,110

$ 38,683 Adjusted income tax expense(13)

12,719

10,135 Adjusted net income(14)

$ 36,391

$ 28,548









Adjusted net income per share, diluted

$ 0.41

$ 0.32









Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding(15)

89,794

89,652

(1) Represents the impact of revenue-related purchase accounting adjustments associated with the 2012 Acquisition. At the time of the 2012 Acquisition, the Company maintained a deferred revenue account, which consisted of deferred area development agreement fees, deferred franchise fees, and deferred enrollment fees that the Company billed and collected up-front but recognizes for GAAP purposes at a later date. In connection with the 2012 Acquisition, it was determined that the carrying amount of deferred revenue was greater than the fair value assessed in accordance with ASC 805—Business Combinations, which resulted in a write-down of the carrying value of the deferred revenue balance upon application of acquisition push-down accounting under ASC 805. These amounts represent the additional revenue that would have been recognized in these periods if the write-down to deferred revenue had not occurred in connection with the application of acquisition pushdown accounting. (2) Represents the impact of rent-related purchase accounting adjustments. In accordance with guidance in ASC 805 – Business Combinations, in connection with the 2012 Acquisition, the Company's deferred rent liability was required to be written off as of the acquisition date and rent was recorded on a straight-line basis from the acquisition date through the end of the lease term. This resulted in higher overall recorded rent expense each period than would have otherwise been recorded had the deferred rent liability not been written off as a result of the acquisition push down accounting applied in accordance with ASC 805. Adjustments of $41 and $45 in the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, reflect the difference between the higher rent expense recorded in accordance with GAAP since the acquisition and the rent expense that would have been recorded had the 2012 Acquisition not occurred. Adjustments of $63 and $64 in the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, are due to the amortization of favorable and unfavorable leases. All of the rent related purchase accounting adjustments are adjustments to rent expense which is included in store operations on our consolidated statements of operations. (3) Represents the impact of a non-cash loss recorded in accordance with ASC 805 – Business Combinations related to our acquisition of franchisee-owned stores. The loss recorded under GAAP represents the difference between the fair value and the contractual terms of the reacquired franchise rights and is included in other losses (gains), net on our consolidated statement of operations. (4) Represents a gain on settlement of deferred revenue from existing contracts with acquired franchisee-stores recorded in accordance with ASC 805 – Business Combinations, and is included in other losses (gains), net on our consolidated statement of operations. (5) Represents transaction fees and acquisition-related costs incurred in connection with our acquisition of franchisee-owned stores. (6) Represents a loss on extinguishment of debt in the three months ended March 31, 2022. (7) Represents a loss (gain) on the adjustment of the allowance for credit losses on the Company's held-to-maturity investments. (8) Represents dividend income on held-to-maturity investments. (9) Represents costs associated with legal matters in which the Company is a defendant. In connection with the Preliminary Settlement Agreement between the Company and a franchisee in Mexico, the Company recorded an estimated liability for the legal settlement of $8,550 as of December 31, 2022, inclusive of estimated future legal fees. As of March 31, 2023, the Company revised its estimate of the legal settlement, and recorded an increase to the estimated liability of $3,300 to $11,850, inclusive of legal fees paid. (10) Represents gains related to the adjustment of our tax benefit arrangements primarily due to changes in our deferred state tax rate. (11) Represents certain other charges and gains that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance. (12) Includes $3,096 of amortization of intangible assets, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, recorded in connection with the 2012 Acquisition, and $9,481 and $5,415 of amortization of intangible assets for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, recorded in connection with historical acquisitions of franchisee-owned stores. The adjustment represents the amount of actual non-cash amortization expense recorded, in accordance with GAAP, in each period. (13) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed blended tax rate of 25.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 26.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, applied to adjusted income before income taxes. (14) Effective September 30, 2022, we no longer exclude pre-opening costs from our computation of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA for all prior periods presented has been restated to the current period computation methodology. (15) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A reconciliation of net income per share, diluted, to Adjusted net income per share, diluted is set forth below for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:





For the three months ended March 31, 2023

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income

Weighted

Average

Shares

Net income

per share,

diluted

Net income

Weighted

Average

Shares

Net income

per share,

diluted Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc.(1)

$ 22,705

84,787

$ 0.27

$ 16,464

84,635

$ 0.19 Assumed exchange of shares(2)

2,064

5,007





1,912

5,017



Net income

24,769









18,376







Adjustments to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes(3)

24,341









20,307







Adjusted income before income taxes

49,110









38,683







Adjusted income tax expense(4)

12,719









10,135







Adjusted net income

$ 36,391

89,794

$ 0.41

$ 28,548

89,652

$ 0.32

(1) Represents net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. and the associated weighted average shares, diluted, of Class A common stock outstanding. (2) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc. Also assumes the addition of net income attributable to non-controlling interests corresponding with the assumed exchange of Holdings Units and Class B common shares for shares of Class A common stock. (3) Represents the total impact of all adjustments identified in the adjusted net income table above to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes. (4) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed blended tax rate of 25.9% and 26.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, applied to adjusted income before income taxes.

